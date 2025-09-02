NHL Rumor Roundup: No Deal Yet For Wild's Kaprizov, Rangers Could Re-Sign Panarin

When the Minnesota Wild re-signed Marco Rossi, there was an expectation that an extension for Kirill Kaprizov could soon follow.

Kaprizov, 28, is in the final season of his five-year contract with an average annual value of $9 million. He's eligible for UFA status next July, and the high-scoring left winger won't lack for suitors if he goes to market.

Last October, Wild owner Craig Leipold said re-signing Kaprizov was the club's priority, claiming no other team could offer him more money or a longer term. However, with training camp opening on Sept. 18, there's no indication the two sides are close to a deal.

The Athletic's Michael Russo believes the Wild have offered Kaprizov “a ton of money” on an eight-year contract. During the Aug. 29 episode of his Worst Seats in the House podcast, Russo said he thinks they are willing to pay the superstar winger an average annual value in the range of $16 million.

That would make Kaprizov among the league's highest-paid players starting in 2026-27. As per CapWages.com, that honor currently belongs to Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl ($14 million AAV). His teammate, Oilers captain Connor McDavid, is also UFA-eligible next summer and could command up to $20 million annually.

Nevertheless, a $16-million cap hit for Kaprizov for eight seasons will be a substantial raise, setting the market for left wingers around the NHL.

Russo said Wild GM Bill Guerin remains confident that a deal with Kaprizov will get done. Nevertheless, the longer this situation goes without a deal, the more questions it raises over the winger's willingness to remain with the Wild.

Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin is another superstar winger eligible for UFA next July.

The 33-year-old New York Rangers left winger is in the final season of his seven-year contract with an average annual value of $11.642 million.

On Aug. 26, insider Frank Seravalli said on Bleacher Report he believes the Rangers could attempt to re-sign Panarin if they rebound from last season's disappointing performance.

Seravalli felt it might be a “hot-button topic” for Rangers fans because the club hasn't won the Stanley Cup with Panarin. He acknowledged the playmaker could be traded if the Blueshirts struggle this season but still thinks there could be a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides.

The Hockey News' Remy Mastey observed there's no sign that the Rangers and the Panarin camp have engaged in extension talks. Both sides could wait to see how this season unfolds before getting down to business.

