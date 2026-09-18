NHL Rumor Roundup: No End In Sight To The Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets Drama

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2026 3:34 PM
Three weeks after revealing his trade request, Connor Hellebuyck has been suspended by the Winnipeg Jets for not reporting to training camp. However, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff insists he won't make a hasty attempt to trade the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.
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