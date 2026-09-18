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NHL Rumor Roundup: No End In Sight To The Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets Drama

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Lyle Richardson
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Sep 18, 2026 3:34 PM

Three weeks after revealing his trade request, Connor Hellebuyck has been suspended by the Winnipeg Jets for not reporting to training camp. However, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff insists he won't make a hasty attempt to trade the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

It’s becoming more likely that Connor Hellebuyck won’t return to the Winnipeg Jets.

Three weeks after the 33-year-old goaltender revealed his trade request, the Jets suspended him without pay for failing to report to training camp on Wednesday.

Meeting with the media on Thursday, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said he will continue trying to trade Hellebuyck.

“Unfortunately, the situation is what it is,” Cheveldayoff said. “We’ve been dealing with it for a period of time now. Just looking for a resolution that works for both sides, certainly for the players and fans of the Winnipeg Jets.”

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Cheveldayoff dismissed speculation of a “gentlemen’s agreement” in which Hellebuyck would be traded if the Jets were no longer competitive.

“A contract is a contract in the National Hockey League, period,” he said. “There are no side agreements, there’s no general agreements, the league doesn’t allow for that.”

The Jets GM downplayed reports that he’d received “terrible” trade proposals, saying that what he’d been offered wasn’t what he considered beneficial for both parties. He added that he wouldn’t be rushed into making a move, stressing the importance of getting it right.

Cheveldayoff left the door open for Hellebuyck to return, but that ship may have sailed. Meanwhile, it could take time for Cheveldayoff to receive a suitable trade offer.

Once considered the franchise player for the Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck has tarnished his relationship with the organization through his trade request and absence from training camp. If the team cannot find a trade, has he inflicted enough damage to be beyond repair?
thehockeynews.comHow Quickly Is Connor Hellebuyck's Relationship With The Jets Falling Apart? Once considered the franchise player for the Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck has tarnished his relationship with the organization through his trade request and absence from training camp. If the team cannot find a trade, has he inflicted enough damage to be beyond repair?

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that there was minimal interest in Hellebuyck. He noted the Jets had been in talks with the Buffalo Sabres before the NHL draft in June, but little activity has occurred between the two clubs since.

On Wednesday, Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen declined to comment on his rumored interest in Hellebuyck. He said he never speaks to the media about his conversations with other general managers, so he didn’t know where the speculation came from.

Kekalainen also expressed confidence in his goalie trio of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis.

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff met with media on Thursday to break down all of the latest news involving goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his trade request.
thehockeynews.comJets GM Cheveldayoff Opens Up On Hellebuyck Trade Request: 'I Just Want To Get This Right'Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff met with media on Thursday to break down all of the latest news involving goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his trade request.

Paul Friesen of The Winnipeg Sun reported that Cheveldayoff isn’t interested in acquiring future assets like draft picks and prospects. Instead, he wants a return that pays off now.

The Carolina Hurricanes might be able to help. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, league sources familiar with the situation say the Hurricanes remain interested in Hellebuyck.

LeBrun wondered if Alexander Nikishin would be part of any deal for Hellebuyck. The 24-year-old restricted free-agent defenseman remains unsigned, which explains why he’s not currently in training camp. However, the uncertainty over Nikishin’s contract status could be a sticking point in any attempt to move him.

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