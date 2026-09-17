Jets GM Cheveldayoff Opens Up On Hellebuyck Trade Request: 'I Just Want To Get This Right'

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Scheifele Remains Confident In Jets With Or Without Hellebuyck: 'I Still Believe In This Team'

The Winnipeg Jets are in a sticky situation due to star goalie Connor Hellebuyck's public trade demand. However, in an interview with The Hockey News' Michael Traikos, Jets star Mark Scheifele made it clear – he loves Winnipeg, and he wants to be there for the long haul.