NHL Rumor Roundup: Questions About McDavid's Future, Plus Devils And Knies Speculation

They're still in playoff contention in the weak Pacific Division. If they qualify, however, they will find it difficult to return to the Stanley Cup final for a third straight year.
That has some fans already wondering about McDavid's future in Edmonton despite the two-year contract extension he signed last fall.
In a recent mailbag segment, a reader told Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Journal that they believe McDavid could be moved this summer. They felt the Oilers would "see the writing on the wall" and trade the 29-year-old center rather than risk losing him for nothing to free agency in two years.
Moddejonge admitted that McDavid's frustration level seems to be rising, calling him "the captain of what's got all the signs of being a sinking ship." He also acknowledged that the Oilers' superstar could ask for a trade at any time, suggesting that he might have to leave Edmonton at some point to pursue that elusive Stanley Cup.
However, Moddejonge doesn't believe McDavid has reached that point yet. Given his new contract begins on July 1, he'll likely wait and see how the Oilers' off-season plans affect the club's performance next season.
The Oilers won't be sending out trade feelers on McDavid this summer. They'll instead explore other options to keep their Stanley Cup window open next season.
But if the Oilers don't improve next season, if they become an early playoff casualty or fail to qualify for the post-season, the questions about McDavid's future will become more urgent, and they won't be coming just from the fans.
The summer of 2027 could get interesting if McDavid becomes unwilling to sign another extension. And if Auston Matthews tells the Toronto Maple Leafs the same thing, it could become more engrossing.
Speaking of the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies is among a handful of players that Adam Proteau of The Hockey News considers among their untouchables. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old power forward continues to surface in the rumor mill.
On Monday, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now suggested the Devils and the Maple Leafs could be perfect off-season trade partners, with both teams coming off disappointing performances this season. He noted that Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claimed the Devils were among the handful of suitors with "serious interest" in Knies.
Nichols believes Knies would be the perfect complementary left winger for New Jersey center Jack Hughes. He felt that it could cost the Devils promising young defenseman Simon Nemec, who could move up quickly in the Leafs' blueline depth chart. He also wondered if the Leafs might prefer a Dawson Mercer trade package, or perhaps one that includes prospect defenseman Seamus Casey and the Devils' 2026 first-round pick.
It's uncertain what the Maple Leafs intend to do with Knies or anyone on their current roster. Their off-season plans could depend on whether Brad Treliving remains in the GM's seat.
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