NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Buzz On RFAs Mason McTavish And Luke Hughes

The Minnesota Wild re-signing Marco Rossi on Aug. 22 and the Calgary Flames inking Connor Zary (Sept. 5) have put more attention toward the contract negotiations of Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes.

Like Rossi and Zary, both players are RFAs coming off their entry-level contracts. McTavish is eligible to sign an offer sheet, but Hughes is not. So far, there's no indication the Ducks center will get an offer from a rival club.

Teams in the market for a second-line center have been linked to McTavish, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks. However, recent reports claim the Ducks remain intent on signing him.

On Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Ducks could attempt to sign McTavish to a bridge deal. However, he's heard that management prefers a long-term contract.

A new development surfaced with the Anaheim Ducks , Mason McTavish, and the ongoing saga of contract extension negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Devils have just over $6 million in salary-cap space, leading some observers to suggest they must shed some salary to re-sign Hughes. Sportsnet's Luke Fox believes that's why left winger Ondrej Palat and defenseman Dougie Hamilton have been mentioned as trade candidates.

On Aug. 29, NJ.com's Ryan Novozinsky reported that the Devils sought a three-year bridge contract or an eight-year deal, but Luke wants his next contract to end in 2030, the same year that his brother and teammate, Jack Hughes, will have his deal expire.

As for salary, Fox suggested Quinton Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings as a comparable for McTavish. Byfield is in the second season of a five-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25 million. Meanwhile, the Devils could seek something for Hughes along the lines of Brock Faber's $8.5-million cap hit on his eight-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.

The Hockey News' Adam Proteau believes the two clubs are under pressure to get these two talented RFAs under contract as soon as possible.

Proteau considers Hughes to be the difference between the Devils securing home-ice advantage for the 2026 playoffs or competing for a wild-card berth. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Ducks need all hands on deck (including McTavish) to end their post-season drought.

Hughes could end up signing before McTavish. Friedman observed that the Ducks have shown a willingness to wait until they get the deal they want, even if it means negotiations drag through training camp.

