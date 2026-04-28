NHL Rumor Roundup: Senators Playoff Exit Sparks Speculation About Brady Tkachuk's Future
It didn't take long after the Ottawa Senators' playoff elimination for rumors about captain Brady Tkachuk's future to arise. GM Steve Staios quickly dismissed them.
Two days after being swept out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Sens players, coaches and management gave their thoughts on a hard-fought series and a season with plenty of ups and downs.
Speculation over the Senators' off-season roster plans was already afoot before the Senators packed up their gear.
A report in Postmedia on Sunday suggested the Senators faced no shortage of questions, with the future of power forward Brady Tkachuk being top of mind.
Tkachuk has two years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of just over $8.205 million. The 27-year-old Senators captain also has a full no-movement clause.
Nevertheless, Tkachuk has been the subject of trade speculation since last season, with the New York Post claiming the New York Rangers made him their primary trade target. Tkachuk dismissed that speculation, calling it lies.
Postmedia noted that Rangers fans are pining for Tkachuk, pointing out that he makes his off-season home in New Jersey. Some observers also wondered if the New Jersey Devils might pursue the Senators' star if he became available.
Despite the term remaining on Tkachuk's contract, Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff believes there's circumstantial evidence suggesting the left winger's relationship with the Senators is fraying, particularly after he helped Team USA defeat Canada to win gold in Olympic men's hockey in February. Larkin also noted that Tkachuk's father, former NHL winger Keith Tkachuk, seemed to mock the Senators' toughness.
Tkachuk's lack of production in the series against the Hurricanes aside, Larkin believes his value in the trade market remains sky-high. He speculated Tkachuk could fetch a high-impact first-line forward plus additional pieces such as draft picks, prospects, or young NHL players.
Staios wasted little time dismissing this Tkachuk speculation as "nonsense." He said there's nothing he and his captain have discussed or thought about where that conversation should happen.
Tkachuk isn't going anywhere this summer, but it could be a different story next summer. He will be a year away from UFA eligibility and can decide as early as next July to sign an extension or move on. If he has any reluctance at all about re-signing, Staios could be forced to peddle in the trade market rather than lose him for nothing to free agency in 2028.
Postmedia also suggested that Staios must decide about Linus Ullmark's future. The 32-year-old goaltender took time off mid-season for mental health reasons, but was outstanding for the remainder of the season and in the series against the Hurricanes.
Ullmark is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $8.25 million. Like Tkachuk, he has a full no-movement clause.
Thanks to his improved play, Ullmark's value in the trade market has probably improved. However, it's unlikely Staios will shop him, preferring instead to find a suitable backup goalie.
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