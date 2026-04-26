Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs Hurricanes

Still, given that Ottawa will probably want Giroux to come back on a salary on or close to the $2-million-plus-bonuses deal he signed for this year, that will leave Staios plenty of cap space to go out either in trades or free agency. The Senators don’t need a star defenseman, although replacing veteran and looming UFA Nick Jensen is a must. And they don’t need a star goalie, although replacing veteran and looming UFA James Reimer is also important.