NHL Rumor Roundup: Senators Trying To Sign Pinto, Rangers Could Peddle Othmann, Flames Seek A Defenseman

During the pre-season, The Hockey News' Steve Warne wondered if Shane Pinto would break out this season with the Ottawa Senators. He suggested that the 24-year-old center's two-way play could push him past Dylan Cozens into the second-line center position.

Pinto's strong performance through the early going of this season hasn't landed him the No. 2 center position yet, but his seven goals in his first six games have made him the league leader entering this week.

That effort could earn Pinto a lucrative new contract. He's in the final season of a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.75 million, and will become an RFA with arbitration rights on July 1.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that the Senators have pitched an eight-year extension to Pinto's agent. He said that nothing was imminent and was uncertain as to how much money was offered.

A recent Postmedia report suggested Pinto's play is pushing up the cost of signing him. There's speculation that his next average annual value could be between Cozens' $7.1 million and Tim Stutzle's $8.35 million.

Turning to the New York Rangers, Friedman reported that prospect winger Brennan Othmann was garnering some interest in the trade market.

Othmann, 22, was the Rangers' first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2021 NHL draft. Their depth at left wing has hindered his efforts to crack the lineup. He's appeared in just 25 games since 2023-24 and was sent to their AHL affiliate in Hartford before the start of this season.

The Athletic's Vincent Z. Mercogliano confirmed the Rangers are open to moving Othmann, but they're not in a hurry to do so. There's been no trade request from the youngster, but both sides believe he might benefit from a change of scenery.

In Calgary, meanwhile, the Flames' struggles at both ends of the ice have them mired near the bottom of the standings. That could push them into the trade market for help.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco claimed they're seeking a “left-shot defenseman with size.” He noted that they have too many players on one-way contracts and hopes to move some of them out.

Di Marco indicated that the Flames would like to move blueliners Jake Bean and Daniil Miromanov. He also claimed they're interested in Philadelphia Flyers rearguard Egor Zamula, who played his junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.

