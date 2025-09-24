Will This Be Shane Pinto's Breakout Year With The Senators?

This is a big season for Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto.

The 24-year-old is entering the second year of his two-year deal worth $3.75 million annually. The months ahead will go a long way in determining whether that’s roughly his level moving forward or if a bigger payday awaits. Pinto is still three years away from unrestricted free agency in 2028, but will be arbitration-eligible next summer.

This is a young player still chasing his NHL breakout, but his first 2025 preseason game on Tuesday offered a reminder of his offensive potential. He tied the game against Toronto with a 6-on-4 goal in the final moments, then capped off a 3–2 overtime win with a breakaway — bursting past Auston Matthews, one of the game’s best, before finishing it off.

One challenge Pinto faces again this season is the depth chart ahead of him. The last couple of years, the Sens' number two after Tim Stutzle was Josh Norris. This year, it’s Dylan Cozens, acquired for Norris at last year’s deadline.

Still, many believe Pinto’s two-way excellence could eventually push him past Cozens for the No. 2 role. With more ice time, stronger linemates, and a few more power-play opportunities, he could post significant numbers in 2025–26 — jacking up both his career trajectory and his next contract.

Even if he remains in the three-hole, Ottawa’s forward depth means the third line should still produce. A reunion with Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio, a trio that clicked nicely last season, is an easy scenario to picture, particularly after Amadio and Pinto connected on Tuesday's game-winner.

Shane Pinto Plays Hero In Senators Preseason Overtime Win Over Leafs

The Ottawa Senators flipped the script on Tuesday night, earning a measure of revenge with a 3–2 preseason overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Shane Pinto played the hero, scoring the tying goal with just 2:02 remaining in regulation and then netting the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime.

For now, Pinto insists contracts aren’t on his mind.

"Yeah, I just want to focus on hockey," Pinto said after Tuesday’s practice. "I think it’s a big year for everyone. I don’t want to be a distraction to anyone. And I want all of us to take the next step and hopefully have a good start. And then we’ll see how it goes from there."

Another factor that could strengthen his bargaining position is international play. If he cracks Team USA’s Olympic roster for Italy in February, it would further boost his stock. He’s already on their radar after attending orientation camp this summer and helping them win a World Championship in the spring.

"Yeah, that’s awesome. I think, obviously, winning at Worlds definitely helped. But definitely, just to be on their radar, it’s an honor. I’m just going to do what I can. And if it’s meant to be, it’ll be."

Pinto is also regarded as one of the most easygoing teammates in Ottawa’s room — the type everyone loves to make laugh. So it’s no surprise he’s been welcomed by NHL superstars like Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Brad Marchand. Drake Batherson hosted him again this summer for the annual pro skate in Halifax and says Pinto is now a fixture.

"He loves it down here," Batherson said before returning to Ottawa. "He’s pretty tight with all the Nova Scotia guys in the league, so the guys all wanted him back, and I think he had a blast."

Pinto was struck by the intensity of those skates, even in the middle of summer.

"Yeah, I mean, the way they compete in the summer. It’s the middle of summer, and they’re going pretty much Game 7 on all these drills. So I think that just shows what it takes to get to that elite level. So whenever I get a chance to go out (east in the summer), I’m going to keep doing it."

Closer to home, Pinto benefits from a veteran mentor in Claude Giroux, the team’s oldest player, who continues to push the young core.

"Yeah, he’s the man," Pinto said. "I think he’s 37, 38 years old. He’s still one of the most in shape when he came into camp. And the way he’s working out there, it’s so impressive. And that just shows. That’s the reason he’s played so many games in the league and why he’s been so successful. So every time I go out on the ice, I try to enjoy it because it’s a pleasure for sure."

Offensively, Pinto knows there’s still room to grow. For all the praise, he has yet to eclipse the 40-point mark. Two years ago, after a 41-game suspension, he put up 27 points — that's a 54-point pace stretched over a full season.

Ultimately, his production will depend heavily on deployment, but that's not something he can control. What he can control is putting in the work and trying to get better, so that's what he did over the summer.

"Yeah, I mean, I think the big thing for me was to just continue to get a little bit quicker in my first three steps. I think that’s important. Just stronger along the boards. I think the game now, especially in the playoffs, is all along those boards, making those little plays and trying to protect pucks.

"So I try to do that throughout the summer. Try to get a little bit bigger and stronger. And hopefully that results in some good things."

With his high-end skill set and upbeat attitude, it’s easy to believe good things are coming Pinto’s way.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

