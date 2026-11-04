NHL Rumor Roundup: Suggested Trade Targets For The Canadiens And Blackhawks

Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Nov 4, 2026 4:37 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 4:37 PM
The Montreal Canadiens seek a second-line center while the Chicago Blackhawks need a scoring winger with size, but who could be available to help them address their respective needs?
Some pundits believe they're among the teams pursuing Dylan Larkin. However, the Detroit Red Wings center hasn't included them on his 10-team trade list.
TVA Sports' Jean-Charles Lajoie had Larkin on his list of several forwards that he believes could address the Canadiens' need for a second-line center.
The list includes Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and New York Islanders captain Bo Horvat, along with Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets, and Quinton Byfield of the Los Angeles Kings.
Lajoie prefaced his list by saying some could be realistic and others merely "dreams". Crosby, Horvat, and Scheifele definitely fall into the latter category.
O'Reilly is set to become a UFA in July and doesn't have any trade protection, but the Predators are leaving the final say on trade destinations with him. The 35-year-old two-way center would be a solid rental player, but there's no certainty he'll want to return to a Canadian market after his brief tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs three years ago.
The 24-year-old Byfield could be an ideal fit within the Canadiens' young core and on their salary cap through 2028-29. However, the Kings are unlikely to part with him given their own issues at center.
Lajoie rounded out his list by suggesting the Canadiens wait for top prospect Michael Hage to join them in April after his NCAA season ends. Given how thin the trade market is for quality centers, that might be their best option.
Blackhawks Searching For Scoring Help
The Blackhawks' lack of production has been a factor. Their 2.20 goals-for average entering Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers is the league's second-lowest.
Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times believes general manager Kyle Davidson must address their roster flaws before another season slips away. He cited Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli reporting that Davidson is working the phones, searching for a "shoot-first scoring winger with size."
Pope's suggested trade targets included wingers like Ivan Miroshnichenko of the Washington Capitals, Dmitri Voronkov of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jake DeBrusk of the Vancouver Canucks, and Owen Tippett of the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Capitals have permitted the 22-year-old Miroshnichenko and his agent to speak with other clubs about a trade. As for Voronkov, Blue Jackets beat writer Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that GM Don Waddell said he’s received calls about the 26-year-old winger but no one’s made an offer yet.
DeBrusk, 30, has a full no-movement clause and could be unwilling to move from one rebuilding team to another. The 27-year-old Tippett has surfaced in the rumor mill over the past two years, but the Flyers seem reluctant to move him.
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