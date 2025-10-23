NHL Rumor Roundup: Teams Calling About Alex Tuch, Oilers Could Move A Defenseman

The Buffalo Sabres' inconsistent early-season performance has made them the subject of trade rumors, with most of it centered on Alex Tuch.

The 29-year-old right winger is eligible to become a UFA next summer, and his recent pause of contract extension talks has fuelled the conjecture.

Tuch's UFA eligibility makes him the most likely to be moved if the Sabres become sellers during this season. According to RG. Org's James Murphy, they're already listening to offers for the power forward.

A source told Murphy that the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers are among four teams to have made inquiries about Tuch. The Oilers were linked to the Sabres winger earlier this month, as Connor McDavid's contract extension gives them additional cap room to pursue talent for next season.

Murphy cited another source suggesting the Sabres aren't likely to move Tuch until the Olympic break in February or the March 6 trade deadline. They believe Sabres GM Kevin Adams is under pressure to make the playoffs, which he can't do by moving out one of his best players in an early-season trade.

Waiting until early 2026 won't help the Bruins, which are already in a tailspin after winning their first three games of the season. They could offer up one of their two draft picks in 2026 and in 2027 as part of the deal, but must also include a player to free up sufficient cap space to acquire Tuch.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are pressed against the $95.5 million cap this season, so they'll have to shed salary before taking on another player, especially one with Tuch's $4.75-million cap hit. They also have far fewer tradeable assets than the Bruins, who could go into a rebuild if they're wallowing near the bottom of the standings by mid-season.

Oilers Rumors Heat Up: Why A Top-Line Winger From Buffalo Or L.A. Isn't A Sure Thing

The Sabres and Kings have pending UFA wingers the Edmonton Oilers could use for an extra boost on offense, but acquiring either of them is much easier said than done.

Speaking of the Oilers, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal cited Bleacher Report's Frank Seravalli saying they have a “pecking order” of players that could be moved through trades or demotion to make room for returning veterans, such as Jake Walman, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark.

Seravalli believes those players could include rookie winger Isaac Howard, forward Curtis Lazar or defenseman Ty Emberson. However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman pointed out the Oilers carry eight defensemen, suggesting one of them could be moved.

If the Oilers move a blueliner, it'll likely be low-cost depth rearguards like Emberson, Troy Stecher or Alec Regula. If they're not traded, they could end up in the minors.

