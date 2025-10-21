NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Sabres Speculation And More 'Crosby To Montreal' Chatter

A three-game season-opening losing skid by the Buffalo Sabres seemed like a portent of another lost season for this long-struggling team and its long-suffering fan base.

A two-game win streak briefly eased those concerns until they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The Sabres' stumbling start prompted some observers to ponder whether a massive sell-off of talent would take place if they commence yet another rebuild. The Hockey News' Adam Proteau even said he'd take the rebuilding San Jose Sharks' roster over the Sabres' right now.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco believed the Sabres' defense corps might fetch the best returns. He felt that captain Rasmus Dahlin and fellow blueliners Bowen Byram and Owen Power would draw plenty of interest in the trade market.

Dahlin would garner the most attention, but his $11 million annual average value through 2031-32 and his full no-movement clause would significantly limit the number of potential trade partners. Byram and Power would be the more likely trade candidates given their more affordable contracts and lack of no-trade protection this season.

As for the Sabres forwards, Di Marco felt there wasn't much outside of Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch that would bring in a big return. He indicated that youngsters, such as Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich and Jack Quinn, had promise but weren't established talent.

If Thompson becomes available, Zach Berman of New Jersey Hockey Now believes the Devils should be among the suitors. However, they'll likely be jostling with several other clubs keen to land the two-time 40-plus-goal scorer. He carries an average annual value of $7.145 million and a five-team no-trade list.

Proteau believes trading Thompson would be a huge mistake anyway, since he's one of the difference-makers they need to have a chance at the playoffs, and Buffalo wouldn't get equal value for him in a trade.

Tuch is the more likely trade candidate. The 29-year-old right winger is UFA-eligible next summer and has paused his contract extension talks with the Sabres. His current cap hit is $4.75 million, and he also has a five-team no-trade list.

Turning to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby attempted to dismiss media conjecture about his future with the club last month, telling reporters that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh.

Crosby is in the first season of a two-year contract. Nevertheless, speculation persists over whether the 38-year-old will finish his career in Pittsburgh.

TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie recently told Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne he thinks the Canadiens would be among the suitors if the Penguins captain wants to chase the Stanley Cup one more time.

This isn't anything new. During the off-season, the Canadiens were among a handful of teams suggested as trade destinations for Crosby. The Habs need a second-line center, and adding someone of Crosby's stature would accelerate their development.

However, Montreal fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing Crosby in a Canadiens jersey anytime soon. The chances remain slim that he'll request a trade this season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.