NHL Rumor Roundup: The Cost Of Lane Hutson's Next Contract With Canadiens

Two recent contract signings could factor into determining Lane Hutson's next contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

On Oct. 1, the New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $9 million, ending a standoff that dragged on throughout training camp and the pre-season.

The following day, the Anaheim Ducks signed blueliner Jackson LaCombe to an eight-year extension, also with an average annual value of $9 million, making it the most lucrative contract in franchise history.

Hutson is in the final season of his entry-level contract. The 21-year-old Canadiens blueliner is coming off a strong NHL debut, winning the 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy.

Like Hughes, Hutson will lack arbitration rights if unsigned at the end of this season. He'll also be ineligible to receive an offer sheet from a rival club. His only leverage will be staying away from training camp next September if he's without a contract by that point.

That has scribes pondering what it will cost the Canadiens to sign Hutson.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun felt Hughes' contract sets the bar for young defensemen like Hutson coming out of their entry-level deals.

The Hockey News' Adam Proteau cited several reasons why he felt the young Canadiens star deserves a higher salary than Hughes, pointing to his 60 assists last season, his elevated ice time and 123 blocked shots.

RG.org's Marco D'Amico believes the Canadiens have the leverage to keep Hutson's cap hit closer to $9 million. He suggested that they could use signing bonuses and retirement compensation agreements through the Canada Revenue Agency, netting Hutson more in real dollars.

TVA Sports' Nicolas Cloutier thinks another dominant performance by Hutson this season will improve the youngster's bargaining position. He recommends the Canadiens sign him as soon as possible or risk having to pay much more by season's end.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Friday that the two sides are already engaged in detailed contract talks. He believes the final price could be closer to what Hughes and LaCombe are earning on their new deals.

Why Canadiens' Lane Hutson Deserves A Higher Salary Than Luke Hughes And Jackson LaCombe

The start of October has been a very good time to be a young, up-and-coming star defenseman in the NHL.

PuckPedia indicates that the Canadiens have a projected $36.7 million in cap space for 2026-27, with 15 active roster players under contract. Management had done a good job getting their best young players signed to long-term deals with reasonable cap hits. Nick Suzuki is earning $7.875 million annually through 2029-30, Cole Caufield's AAV is $7.85 million through 2030-31, and Juraj Slafkovsky's is $7.6 million through 2033.

Getting Hutson signed to a long-term deal with an AAV of $9 million would be a significant move on their part. It could give them significant long-term savings to put toward maintaining a contender.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.