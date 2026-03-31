NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Speculation On The Canadiens And Kraken

The future is uncertain for three members of the Montreal Canadiens, while the Kraken hope to ensure Bobby McMann has a long-term future in Seattle.
As the Montreal Canadiens set their sights on clinching an Eastern Conference playoff berth, there are questions about the futures of three of their players.
In a recent mailbag segment, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette was asked if this season could be Patrik Laine's last with the Canadiens.
The 27-year-old right winger was sidelined by abdominal surgery in October. He's been practising with the team for weeks, but they haven't been able to fit him into their lineup.
Laine's offense helped the rebuilding Canadiens exceed expectations to reach the playoffs last season. However, they're now an improved team sitting third overall in scoring. Cowan observed that Laine no longer fits into their fast-paced system.
Eligible for UFA status in July, Laine is unlikely to get an extension from the Canadiens. He'll have to try his luck elsewhere on the open market.
Cowan was also asked about where defensemen Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble fit into the Canadiens' blueline plans after this season. The duo has been jockeying for the No. 6 spot on the defense, with Xhekaj being a recent healthy scratch in several games.
The Canadiens have promising blueliners David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom knocking on the door. Cowan wouldn't be surprised if both wound up traded this summer to make room for those younger rearguards.
Xhekaj's physical game has made him a fan favorite in Montreal, but this isn't the first time questions have been raised about his future with the Canadiens. His reduced role could turn him into a trade chip during the off-season. He might have been part of that mystery blockbuster trade that the Canadiens were reportedly working on before the March deadline.
The Kraken acquired the 29-year-old left winger from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. He's provided a boost to their anemic offense, scoring seven goals and adding four assists for 11 points in eight games.
McMann is UFA-eligible on July 1. He's completing a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million and will be seeking a more lucrative deal.
It could come from the Kraken. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, they've expressed an interest in re-signing McMann, though they haven't gone too far down that road yet.
Rumor has it that McMann was seeking around $5 million annually on his next deal, which was why the Maple Leafs opted to trade him. With $29.266 million in projected cap space for next season and 20 active players under contract, the Kraken have the room to retain McMann if they wish.
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