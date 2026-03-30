Canadiens Players Give Man Of The Match To Arber Xhekaj

I was just excited to get back to playing with the guys. I mean, I sit upstairs watching the guys go to war every night; I want to be out there. I had a lot of energy, and they cheered me up and made me feel good. I just thought I would play simple out there, chip pucks out, be physical and get to the front of the net when I could. I mean, it’s a tough rink to play in, and they were flying in the first period, so we had a couple of physical shifts, but we weathered the storm there.