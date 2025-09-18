NHL Rumor Roundup: The Wild Aren't Trading Kaprizov, Plus Latest On Rangers And Canadiens

Kirill Kaprizov's contract situation with the Minnesota Wild has dominated the rumor mill since the 28-year-old left winger reportedly rejected their eight-year, $128-million contract offer last week.

Pundits have speculated about how much higher the Wild might have to go to get Kaprizov's signature on a new deal. Some have also wondered which teams might pursue the superstar scorer if he becomes available before the March 6 trade deadline.

On Tuesday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun provided an update on this situation. Unlike Connor McDavid's contract talks with the Edmonton Oilers, those between Kaprizov's agent, Paul Theofanous, and Wild GM Bill Guerin aren't cordial, with LeBrun calling them “a little more edgy.”

LeBrun said the Wild's original contract offer remains on the table. He also indicated they have not engaged in trade discussions involving Kaprizov. They still believe he wants to stay in Minnesota and remain intent on signing him.

It's understandable why some observers would wonder about Kaprizov's future with the Wild and where he might go if the two sides haven't agreed to an extension by the trade deadline. Nevertheless, there is plenty of time for them to hammer out a deal. Given Kaprizov's value as their franchise player, the Wild could raise their offer to keep him in the fold.

The New York Rangers were mentioned as a possible destination for Kaprizov. They could be monitoring that situation, but they have their own notable UFA-eligible player to consider.

Artemi Panarin is in the final season of a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $11.642 million. Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic observed the left winger's points-per-game rate dropped to its lowest level since 2018-19, which was his final season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Baugh and Mercogliano noted the Rangers have salary-cap flexibility, but believe Rangers GM Chris Drury isn't in a rush to sign Panarin. Following months of tinkering with his roster, Drury could wait and see how the club performs this season before deciding if Panarin still fits within his plans.

The Hockey News' Remy Mastey reported Drury doesn't want to get into negotiations publicly, and any conversations with Panarin and his representation will remain private.

Montreal Canadiens' Choice For Their Second-Line Center Raises Doubts

The Montreal Canadiens had a game-changing off-season.

In Montreal, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports Canadiens management is happy with the club's progress, but they know work remains to be done.

Basu observed that GM Kent Hughes hasn't ruled out overpaying to land a specific player who can be important for their future. When asked if his priority was a younger player or one in his 30s, Hughes said he'd answer that question by mid-season.

The Canadiens' priority remains finding a reliable second-line center. They intend to give oft-injured Kirby Dach another shot at the role, and could also try Alex Newhook or off-season addition Zack Bolduc at that position. However, those would be stopgap measures while Hughes waits for the trade market to improve.

