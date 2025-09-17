Minnesota Wild: What's New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - Just about a week ago Kirill Kaprizov was offered a 8-year contract extension worth $128 million. He rejected the offer which would've made him the highest paid player in the NHL.

REPORT: Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Turns Down Contract Extension

After a long offseason of Kirill Kaprizov contact talks and rumors, NHL insider Frank Seravalli weighs in.

Since then, reports and rumors have come out that the Wild are looking to trade their superstar after the rejected offer. Some suggest the Wild have asked Kaprizov for a list of teams he'd be willing to be traded to.

Kaprizov, 28, has a full no movement clause. Which means the Wild can't trade him without his permission. Hence why you would ask for a list of teams he'd be open to be traded to.

A recent report from The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says the Wild have not asked for a trade list and do not plan on trading Kaprizov.

Wild training camp opens on Thursday. We will hear from Kaprizov and General Manager Bill Guerin. Things can change before then but Thursday we will get more clarity on the situation. So, stay tuned.

Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contact Extension Situation

ST. PAUL, Minn - With training camp right around the corner and captain practices starting, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov's camp has started contract extension negotiations.

