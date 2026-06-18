Top Four NHL Goalie Trade Candidates Of 2026 Off-Season

Who are the top NHL goalies who have surfaced in trade speculation ahead of this summer?
The first big trade of the NHL off-season happened on Tuesday.
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers in a multi-player deal to kick off this year's summer deals.
There was an expectation that the Maple Leafs would trade one of their goalies, as they had three NHL-caliber netminders in Woll, Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby. Add in Artur Akhtyamov, who has the AHL's Toronto Marlies one win away from the Calder Cup, and there were four goalies who could play NHL games. The expectation came to fruition.
While Woll was one of the top trade candidates heading into the summer, there are still other notable goalies who could be moved between now and the start of next season.
Let's look at four NHL goalie trade candidates this off-season. They have varying degrees of likelihood of being traded but have surfaced in speculation.
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington has been a trade candidate for multiple years now, and it would not be surprising if this is finally the summer he gets moved.
The 32-year-old is not only entering the final season of his six-year contract, but Joel Hofer looks ready to take over as St. Louis' starting goalie.
Binnington had a difficult season, posting a 13-20-7 record, a 3.33 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage in 41 games.
Hofer, meanwhile, had a 24-13-5 record, 2.61 GAA and .910 SP in 46 games.
While Binnington undoubtedly had a bad year, his past success in the playoffs and 4 Nations Face-Off, and his ability to step up in big moments, should generate interest in him this summer. If the Blues are willing to retain some of his $6-million cap hit in a deal, even better.
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
The Devils are gauging interest in Jordan Markstrom in the trade market, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported on June 13.
If the Devils trade Markstrom, they would likely be selling him for less than what they paid to acquire him in 2024, which was a first-round pick and defenseman Kevin Bahl.
Markstrom, 36, posted an .883 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average in 44 games.
While he had a tough year, Markstrom's strong resume makes him a prime bounce-back candidate for next season and could help him generate interest.
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
At the Jets' end-of-season availability, Connor Hellebuyck said the team's performance was unacceptable this season and things had to change for them to be a Stanley Cup contender again. He also said he believes the Jets are a very good squad and loves playing and living in Winnipeg.
While there have been no reported trade talks involving the star goalie at this juncture, questions about his future in Winnipeg have been coming up often since.
If Hellebuyck ends up wanting a change of scenery to join a contender, he will generate a ton of interest around the league.
Despite having a down year for the Jets, he is one of the NHL's best goalies. He's won the Hart Memorial Trophy, three Vezina Trophies and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. The Florida Panthers stand out as a potential suitor for the star goaltender if he were to want out of Winnipeg this off-season.
Samuel Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
With Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler passing him on the Canadiens' depth chart, it would not be surprising if the Habs trade Montembeault this summer.
The Canadiens simply can't have their third-string goalie making $3.15 million when they are entering their Stanley Cup contention window and have other needs to address.
Montembeault also struggled this season, however. He had an .872 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average in 25 games.
While he had a difficult season, there could be a team out there willing to take a chance on him since his save percentage exceeded .900 in the three previous campaigns.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.