NHL Rumor Roundup: Who Could The Rangers And Golden Knights Target Via Trade Or Free Agency?

The New York Rangers were expected to pursue one of the big-ticket players in next summer's UFA market.

However, the recent signings of Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov, Vegas' Jack Eichel and Winnipeg's Kyle Connor could change their approach.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic wondered which players the Rangers could target now. He pointed out that they face a difficult decision with Artemi Panarin. The 33-year-old left winger is now the biggest name remaining in the UFA market.

Baugh noted that the Rangers have no obvious choice to replace Panarin's production if they let him go to market next July. However, signing a player who turns 34 later this month to an expensive new contract comes with risk, especially when core forwards J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck are 32 years old.

The Rangers could have several options. Baugh suggested they consider pursuing a younger UFA forward, such as Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings, Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres or Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche. They're not elite-level stars, but one of them could help to boost the Rangers' offense.

Turning to the trade market is another possibility. Baugh mentioned Jason Robertson as an option, depending on how his contract negotiations with the Dallas Stars progress. The 26-year-old left winger is due to become an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. The Stars could peddle him next summer if they're unable to re-sign him.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights could be in the market to replace Alex Pietrangelo. The veteran defenseman is sidelined for the season and the playoffs, recovering from a nagging hip injury.

Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun suggested Rasmus Andersson as a trade target. The 28-year-old Calgary Flames defenseman is UFA-eligible next July and the frequent subject of trade conjecture since the spring.

The Flames could attempt to move Andersson before the March 6 trade deadline. Keefer noted that the Golden Knights are rumored to be his preferred trade destination.

Keefer pointed out that Mitch Marner was linked to the Golden Knights last season before eventually landing in Vegas. He said it'll be financially trickier for the Golden Knights to acquire Andersson but didn't dismiss the possibility.

Vegas is pressed for cap room after placing Pietrangelo on LTIR. They'll have to shed salary if they hope to acquire the remainder of Andersson's cap hit by the trade deadline.

