NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Jets And Rangers Be Buyers Or Sellers?

At this point last year, the Winnipeg Jets were perched atop the overall standings en route to winning the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

One year later, the Jets sit dead-last in the overall standings, with only six wins since Nov. 11. They're seven points out of a wild-card berth, and in danger of falling too far behind to catch up. The Hockey News' Adam Proteau believes they could end up like last season's New York Rangers, which missed the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2023-24.

A lack of secondary scoring depth is the main issue for the Jets. Paul Friesen of The Winnipeg Sun believes GM Kevin Cheveldayoff must act soon to get his struggling club back on track.

Friesen rejected the idea that it's too late to save the season. He pointed out that the St. Louis Blues made moves around the same time last season that turned them from a "near-worst" team into a playoff club.

Meanwhile, Jets beat writer Murat Ates of The Athletic examined what Cheveldayoff might do if he becomes a seller before the March 6 NHL trade deadline. He believes the Jets GM will peddle UFA-eligible veterans such as Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist and Tanner Pearson for draft picks and prospects.

Logan Stanley could be worth watching. The 27-year-old Jets defenseman is having a career-best performance with seven goals. Cheveldayoff could shop him while his trade value is high, but he could prefer re-signing the blueliner.

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic Is A Crucial Game For Panthers, Rangers

This year's NHL Winter Classic features two playoff-hungry teams – the host Florida Panthers and New York Rangers – which have a lot on the line.

Meanwhile, Ates' colleague Vincent Z. Mercogliano wondered what New York Rangers GM Chris Drury would do before the trade deadline.

Mercogliano observed that the Rangers have a "win-now" core, with four players – Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck – who are 32 or older. However, he felt the roster must get younger, faster and better-skilled.

Panarin is UFA-eligible and could hit the open market in July. If he's not coming back, Mercogliano believes management must approach him about waiving his no-movement clause. He also felt that "tough conversations" could be had with other veterans and struggling younger players, such as Alexis Lafreniere and Brennan Othmann.

Mercogliano believes Drury could follow the same path he did last season: trading players who no longer fit into the Rangers' plans while trying to add assets that can provide immediate help.

