NHL's Top 10 Plays Of November: Quick, McDavid And More Amaze

November was an eventful month in the NHL, filled with major storylines.

The Colorado Avalanche are the second team in 45 years to have one regulation loss or fewer entering American Thanksgiving. Youngsters Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard are emerging as superstars. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers' struggles became a frequent talking point.

However, November was also full of great plays on both ends of the ice. The Avalanche, Leafs and Oilers had some dazzling moments during the month, even though only one of those squads had a November to remember.

Here are the NHL's top 10 plays of the month.

10. Clean Pace And Puck Control Lead To Cale Makar Goal

With the Avalanche trailing 2-1 against the New York Rangers on Nov. 20, Cale Makar stepped up and delivered one of the best goals of the month to tie the game up late in the second period.

The play started with a 3-on-2 in the Rangers' zone. Nathan MacKinnon dropped a pass over to Martin Necas, who made a cross-ice pass to Makar. Makar sped behind the net and wrapped it behind a lunging Igor Shesterkin, who couldn't get his pad out in time.

9. Sam Reinhart, What A Goal

With just over seven minutes left in the first period of their Nov. 20 game against the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers right winger Sam Reinhart delivered a beautiful goal, in what would be the only one of the game.

Reinhart picked the puck up at center ice and went off into Devils territory while Luke Hughes defended him. As he neared the hashmarks, Hughes tried to swipe the puck away. Reinhart slid the puck underneath Hughes' stick and followed up with a snap shot that beat goalie Jake Allen stick-side.

8. Leo Carlsson Goes Backhand Top Corner

On Nov. 8 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson extended the team's lead to 2-1 on one of his best goals yet.

Following a brief battle for the puck along the boards in the offensive zone, Ducks left winger Troy Terry emerged with it and fed Carlsson.

Carlsson made a quick backhand move, lifting the puck past defenseman Noah Hanifin and goalie Akira Schmid.

Carlsson has stepped his game up this year, but the quick move and accuracy on this goal were on a whole different level.

7. Beck Malenstyn Dekes Around Sebastian Aho

Buffalo Sabres left winger Beck Malenstyn is not known for piling up the points, but he surprised everybody against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 23.

With just over a minute remaining in the second period, Malenstyn caught a pass from Tyler Kozak, sending him into Hurricanes territory with Sebastian Aho to beat. When Aho caught up, Malenstyn pulled off a windmill deke, leaving the Hurricanes center lost. Malenstyn emerged on a mini breakaway and beat goalie Frederik Andersen glove-side for what was likely the best goal of his career.

6. William Nylander Fakes Out Jordan Binnington

In a game where the Maple Leafs needed a win badly, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly combined for arguably the team's best goal of the year so far.

With just under a minute left in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 18, a battle for the puck ensued along the boards in offensive territory. Tavares emerged with the puck and made a back-heeled pass to Rielly, who sent it over to Nylander. Moving in, Nylander slid the puck past Dylan Holloway before deking out goalie Jordan Binnington on a backhand move that allowed him to tap it in.

5. Tyler Bertuzzi, Sam Rinzel And Connor Bedard Combine For A Beauty

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a long rebuild, so it's fair to say their fans were pretty surprised when forwards Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Rinzel combined for one of the nicest goals the team has scored in years.

The play began with Bedard skating in the offensive zone and leaving the puck for an incoming Bertuzzi, who sent it across the ice to Rinzel. Rinzel made a quick pass over to Bedard, who cut in front of the net and tipped it in over lunging Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson.

4. Mikko Rantanen Pulls Off Spinning Backhand Goal

There are plenty of reasons Mikko Rantanen signed an eight-year, $96-million contract with the Dallas Stars last year. His ability to find the back of the net no matter the situation, as he did against the Vancouver Canucks, is definitely one of them.

With just over a minute left in the third period of their Nov. 21 game against the Canucks, Rantanen moved into the offensive zone in a 1-on-1 against Brock Boeser. As he neared the hashmarks, Rantanen spun and sent a no-look backhand shot on goal that beat goalie Kevin Lankinen over his left shoulder.

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes An Incredible Game-Saving Stop

Anybody who said Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't the same goalie he used to be is dead wrong, and this game-saving play against the Oilers couldn't be better proof.

With just over three minutes remaining in overtime, the Oilers emerged on a 3-on-2 in Lightning territory, with defenseman Darnell Nurse in control of the puck. Vasilevskiy stopped Nurse's shot, but the puck redirected right in front of the net for Oilers right winger Jack Roslovic, who appeared to have an easy scoring chance.

As Roslovic went to raise the puck over Vasilevskiy, the goalie lifted his pad and stopped the shot.

With Oilers defenders struggling to get back, the Tampa Bay Lightning charged down the ice and scored the game-winning goal.

2. Connor McDavid Also Scored A Spinning Backhand Goal

If you thought Mikko Rantanen's spinning goal was incredible, just brace yourself for what Oilers superstar Connor McDavid did just a week-and-a-half earlier.

Just under a minute into the third period of the team's Nov. 10 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, McDavid entered the offensive zone, trying to make something happen.

Coming down the left boards, he skated across the ice, spun at the top of the right faceoff circle and delivered a no-look backhand shot that beat goalie Jet Greaves' glove side.

McDavid also sent Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk flying to the ground during his spinning shot, making the play even more impressive.

1. Jonathan Quick Robs Patrick Kane Of Wide-Open Net Goal

Yes, there's one play that beats McDavid's thrilling goal, and that's a defensive play by Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick.

With just under 11 minutes remaining in the second period of the Rangers' Nov. 7 game against the Detroit Red Wings, Quick came out of his net to play the puck.

However, it deflected off the stick of Patrick Kane, who had an open net.

Just before it looked like Quick's blunder would be one of the biggest misplays of the month, he dove in the direction of Kane. Quick took his stick and pulled Kane's twig away from the puck.

The Rangers, who were up 2-1 at the time, ended up adding two more for the win. Quick's save wasn't only incredible but also prevented a momentum shift, leaving it as the best play of the month.

Michael Hapanovich is an intern with The Hockey News.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.