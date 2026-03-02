NHL's Top Four Winger Trade Candidates Ahead Of Deadline

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday, so we should see plenty of players find new homes this week.
TheHockeyNews.com recently looked at the top four center trade candidates and the top four defenseman trade candidates as the countdown continues.
It's now time to look at the top four wingers who have the potential to be dealt ahead of the deadline.
The St. Louis Blues are having a tough season, and they are reportedly open to making significant changes. That makes Kyrou one of their top trade candidates.
Teams looking for an effective top-six right winger with 30-goal and 70-point potential should be all over Kyrou. While he has had a down year by his standards, with 14 goals and 33 points in 50 games, his past success suggests he should bounce back. Just last season, Kyrou had 36 goals and 70 points in 82 games.
Kyrou will have the final say on whether he gets moved and where, though.
The 27-year-old has a full no-trade clause. He also has an $8.125-million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season, so he would be more than a rental for any interested clubs.
Nashville Predators right winger Jonathan Marchessault could benefit from a change of scenery if he wants it.
The 35-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 41 games. This comes after he had 21 goals and 56 points in 78 games for Nashville last season.
Yet, with Marchessault having a strong resume and being a high-impact top-six right winger when playing at his best, he should still generate interest. He's won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy, after all.
Marchessault has a 15-team no-trade list. He is also another player with term, as he has a $5.5-million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season.
DeBrusk, 29, is a solid middle-six left winger who has plenty of skill and playoff experience. He has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 58 games this season.
He also scored a career-high 28 goals and recorded 48 points last season for the Canucks, so he would be a nice pickup for a contender needing more scoring.
DeBrusk has a $5.5-million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. That is a very reasonable number for what DeBrusk provides. However, he has a full no-movement clause, and with five years left on his contract, he'd have to think long-term before deciding whether to accept a trade.
The Calgary Flames are another seller to watch ahead of the deadline, and Blake Coleman is one of their top trade candidates.
The 34-year-old is exactly the kind of player that contenders love to have, as he chips in offensively, plays a solid defensive game and throws the body. He also has two Stanley Cup championships on his resume.
In 47 games this season with the Pacific Division club, Coleman has 13 goals, 21 points, 115 hits and a plus-10 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition for a playoff team that is looking for a boost in its top nine.
