NHL's Top Four Center Trade Candidate Ahead Of Deadline

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is only one week away. With this, trade activity around the NHL is about to pick up in a major way as teams look to make their final moves of the season ahead of the post-season.
With the trade deadline right around the corner, The Hockey News will be looking at the top trade candidates by position.
In this first edition of the series, let's look at the top four center trade targets leading up to the March 6 deadline.
Out of all the centers in the rumor mill right now, the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas is the most notable. You don't often see teams being willing to listen to offers on 26-year-old first-line centers, but the Blues are open to making changes due to how poorly this season has gone for them.
Thomas would be more than a rental for any interested clubs, as he has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. This not only adds to his appeal as a trade target but also to his trade value.
In 42 games this season with St. Louis, Thomas has recorded 11 goals, 22 assists, and 33 points.
The Calgary Flames already traded defenseman Rasmus Andersson earlier this season, and Nazem Kadri could be the next star they move. The Flames are focused on the future, and they are in a position to move on the 35-year-old Kadri for that reason.
While Kadri is in his mid-30s, he is still a very impactful top-six center. With this and his playoff experience, he should generate plenty of interest from contenders between now and the deadline.
Kadri is signed until the end of the 2028-29 season and has a $7 million cap hit. In 57 games this season, the veteran forward has recorded 12 goals, 29 assists, and 41 points.
Ryan O'Reilly has been in the rumor mill for a good chunk of time, and it remains the case with the deadline almost here. Now would be a great time for the Nashville Predators to sell high on him, as the veteran center is having an excellent season.
In 58 games so far this season with the Predators, O'Reilly has recorded 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the 17-year veteran is showing that he can still be a difference-maker at the NHL level. This should lead to many teams calling the Predators about him.
O'Reilly has a bargain $4.5 million cap hit until the end of next season. His good contract only adds to his value.
The retooling New York Rangers have traded Artemi Panarin and Carson Soucy, but more moves are expected to be on the way. Vincent Trocheck is their biggest trade candidate and should be a popular target for teams looking to boost their top six.
Trocheck is exactly the kind of second-line center that all playoff teams would love to add to their roster. This is because he is not only a skilled player offensively, but also plays a heavy game and works in all situations.
Trocheck's contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, and a 12-team no-trade clause. In 44 games this season with the Rangers, he has recorded 12 goals, 25 assists, 37 points, and 136 hits.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.