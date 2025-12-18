NHL Waivers: Flyers, Flames And Wild Make Roster Moves On Dec. 18

Three players hit the NHL waiver wire on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula, Calgary Flames left winger Dryden Hunt and Minnesota Wild center Ben Jones are now on waivers until Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

For each player, the rest of the NHL can submit a claim for them. If nobody claims them, their team can assign them to the minors.

Zamula has played parts of six seasons with the Flyers, beginning in the 2020-21 campaign. This season, he's made 13 appearances and has one assist and a plus-four rating while averaging 14:02 of ice time.

In each of the last two campaigns, Zamula has featured in over 60 regular-season contests. In 2023-24, he hit a career high of five goals and 21 points in 66 games.

The 25-year-old D-man will be assigned to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms if no team claims him. Zamula hasn't featured in an AHL game since 2022-23.

The Flames' Hunt has the most NHL experience of the three players on waivers. He's played 237 NHL games across nine campaigns and six different teams.

Hunt has been with Calgary for the past three seasons. The 30-year-old has played seven NHL games in the past two seasons, recording three assists last year and no points in two games in 2025-26.

He primarily plays for the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. This season, Hunt has five goals and 18 points in 16 AHL games.

Minnesota's Jones has played parts of three NHL seasons but has split his time with the AHL each time. This year, he's played 19 games for the Wild but hasn't put up a point. He has a minus-five rating and averages 8:46 of ice time. With that, he's gone his first 47 career NHL games without recording a point.

Jones, 26, has two assists in two games for the AHL's Iowa Wild this season. Last season, he had 36 points in 49 AHL games.

From Dec. 20 to 27, the NHL's holiday roster freeze is in effect. During that time, no player can be traded, placed on waivers or loaned except in most cases. If a player comes off long-term injured reserve during that team, then the team can make the transactions necessary to be compliant. A player on emergency recall can be loaned, and a player who was recalled after Dec. 11 can be loaned until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23 as long as they don't require waivers.

