Flyers Cut Egor Zamula; Defenseman Placed on Waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers have finally made a move to clear the burgeoning logjam on defense, cutting Egor Zamula after a series of benchings and poor performances.

As officially announced by the Flyers, Zamula, 25, was placed on waivers Thursday afternoon, exposing him to the other 31 NHL teams if they wish to claim him.

Zamula has played in just 13 games for the Flyers this season, recording one point. The formerly undrafted Russian blueliner has played just two games for the Flyers since Nov. 29, having been usurped by teammate Emil Andrae and rising prospect Ty Murchison.

Now that Rasmus Ristolainen has returned from injury, the Flyers have, as evidenced by this decision, decided to keep journeyman Noah Juulsen as their No. 7 defenseman behind Andrae, Ristolainen, Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, and Travis Sanheim.

If another NHL team opts to claim Zamula by 2 p.m. Friday, the Flyers will be rid of the 6-foot-3 defenseman's $1.7 million cap hit.

This Big Flyers Trade Just Keeps Getting Better

The Flyers' decision to bring in this forward is continuing to pay off.

Should Zamula clear waivers and be assigned to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers will save a modest $550k against the cap, but still free up a roster spot for themselves.