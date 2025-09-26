NHL Waivers: Ingram Clears, Fedotov, Foudy And Gauthier On The Wire

It’s the second day when teams can place players on NHL waivers, and there has been plenty of activity on Friday.

Firstly, goaltender Connor Ingram cleared waivers for the Utah Mammoth. With that, he’ll join the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. This comes after Utah GM Bill Armstrong said that the team was looking to find Ingram a new home.

They were hoping that placing the 28-year-old goaltender on waivers would provide another team the opportunity to claim him and allow his NHL career to continue elsewhere.

Furthermore, there have been no reports of any claims from players who were placed on waivers on Thursday.

Friday saw eight players placed on waivers, including Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Ivan Fedotov, as well as four members of the New York Islanders, including center Liam Foudy and right winger Julien Gauthier.

Among the mentioned names, the other players who were placed on waivers are Utah defenseman Kevin Connauton, Islanders defensemen Cole McWard and Travis Mitchell, Washington Capitals defenseman Calle Rosen and right winger Spencer Smallman.

Fedotov, 28, was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade that sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sep. 14. However, with Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves also on the goaltending chart, one of the three would be forced down to the American League, and Fedotov will be the one, if he isn’t claimed within 24 hours.

Last season, Fedotov featured in 26 games for the Flyers, recording a .880 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against average.

Foudy was a first-round pick by the Blue Jackets in 2018. Since then, he was picked up on waivers by the Nashville Predators in October 2023 and signed with the Islanders in the 2024 off-season.

The 25-year-old center played two games in the NHL with the Isles and made 70 appearances with the Bridgeport Islanders, New York’s AHL affiliate. He scored 20 goals and 45 points in the minors last season. Foudy is on a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, giving him $250,000 in AHL salary.

Foudy’s teammate, Gauthier, was also placed on waivers. Gauthier suffered an injury that cut his 2024-25 campaign short. The injury came in a game against the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack on Nov. 24 of last season.

He ended the year with one game with the Islanders and nine games with Bridgeport, where he scored three goals and eight points. Like Foudy, Gauthier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Isles. He earns $325,000 in the minors and a $775,000 cap hit in the NHL.

