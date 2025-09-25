NHL Waivers: Connor Ingram And Six Others On The Wire

Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram is among seven players placed on NHL waivers Thursday afternoon.

Ingram, along with Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oscar Eklind and the Ottawa Senators' Hunter Shepard, Cameron Crotty, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault and Garrett Pilon are on waivers.

If these players clear waivers by 2 p.m. ET on Friday, they're eligible to be sent to the minors. That said, the rest of the league has a chance to claim them.

Ingram, 28, and the Mammoth plan to mutually part ways. He has not been part of Utah's training camp despite being cleared to play by the NHL and NHLPA's Player Assistance Program on Aug. 20.

"We'll at some point in time put him through waivers, and through that process, he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an (AHL) team," Armstrong told reporters last week. "But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for."

Ingram played 22 games last season before entering the NHL/NHLPA program on March 9. He put up a 9-8-4 record, 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

In 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, Ingram took over starting duties with 50 games played, a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 GAA, .907 SP and six shutouts. He received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that season.

Arizona had claimed Ingram off waivers from the Nashville Predators in October 2022. He did play one game for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners last season but otherwise last played in that league in 2021-22 with the Predators' affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Ingram is in the final campaign of a three-year contract with a $1.95-million cap hit.

The other six players on the waiver wire spent most, if not all, of last season in the AHL.

Eklind, 27, played his first season in North America last year after working through the junior, second-tier and first-tier Swedish men's leagues. He had five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 64 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers' affiliate. He's on a one-year contract worth $800,000.

Senators goaltender Shepard, 29, had played all of his professional career in the Washington Capitals' system, backstopping the Hershey Bears to two Calder Cup championships in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He was named the AHL's playoff MVP in 2022-23 and the best goaltender in 2023-24. He put up a 23-11-4 record with a 2.80 GAA and .891 SP in 39 games for the Bears, along with a 2-5-0 record in the playoffs. He has five games of NHL experience and signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with Ottawa this off-season.

Crotty, a 26-year-old defenseman, captained the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, last season. He had 10 assists and 56 penalty minutes in 64 games. In 2017-18, he was part of the Boston University team that was Hockey East champions in the NCAA. The Coyotes drafted him 82nd overall in 2017, and he's played two career NHL games. The Sens signed the Ottawa native to a two-year, two-way contract worth $812,500 annually.

Bongiovanni, a 26-year-old forward who can play center or on the wing, put up 22 goals and 11 assists for 33 points in 54 games for the Belleville Senators last season. He's on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Bourgault, 22, played his first season with Belleville last year after being traded in a package that sent Roby Jarventie to the Edmonton Oilers. The 2021 22nd overall pick by Edmonton recorded 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 61 games. The right winger is on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Pilon, 27, captained the B-Sens last season and recorded 11 goals and 37 assists for 48 points in 68 games. He won the Calder Cup with Hershey in 2022-23 and has played three career NHL games. He's in the second campaign of a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Expect many more names to hit the NHL waiver wire over the next two weeks as teams trim their training camp rosters.

