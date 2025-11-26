NHL Waivers: Maple Leafs' Blais Hits The Wire, Rangers' Parssinen Clears

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed left winger Sammy Blais on NHL waivers on Wednesday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman also reported that New York Rangers center Juuso Parssinen has cleared waivers after hitting the wire on Nov. 25.

The Maple Leafs claimed Blais off waivers at the beginning of the 2025-26 season from the Montreal Canadiens. If Montreal claims him back, and no other team submits a claim, the team can assign him to the AHL.

Blais appeared in eight games this season with the Maple Leafs, posting one goal, three points, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating. This is after he recorded 14 goals, 26 assists, 40 points, and 44 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL last season.

If the Canadiens don't claim Blais back, he could generate interest from clubs looking for more grit and forward depth. This is especially true given that he has a $775,000 cap hit for just this season.

As for Parssinen, he can now be assigned to the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, after clearing waivers.

In 14 games this season with the Rangers, the 6-foot-3 forward has posted two goals, one assist, 20 hits, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he had six goals and 16 points split between the Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche and Rangers last season.

With Parssinen being only 24 years old, it seemed possible that a team could claim him. However, him being signed until the end of the 2026-27 season with a $1.25 million cap hit could have been what kept teams away.

