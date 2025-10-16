NHL Waivers: Sharks Claim Vincent Iorio From Capitals

The San Jose Sharks claimed defenseman Vincent Iorio off NHL waivers from the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was the only player placed on waivers on Wednesday, but he's the second player to get claimed in the past two days. The Florida Panthers claimed D-man Donovan Sebrango from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Iorio made Washington's opening day roster after logging an assist in four pre-season games, but he didn't see any regular-season action. He last played in the NHL in the 2023-24 post-season, and he has a total of 10 career games played across the regular season and playoffs.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Iorio brings size to puck battles, and his skating and vision have improved in the past few years, according to The Hockey News' Sammi Silber.

Iorio is in the third and final year of his entry-level contract with a cap hit of $814,167, according to PuckPedia.

San Jose has nine active defensemen on the NHL roster, including Iorio. Seven of them have played, with Sam Dickinson getting two of three games and Shakir Mukhamadullin playing once. Vincent Desharnais has not yet played.

Nobody was added to NHL waivers on Thursday.

