NHL Waivers: Wild Claim Robby Fabbri While Three Others Hit The Wire

Fabbri has one goal and three assists for four points in 15 NHL games this season. He appeared in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers earlier this season, recording one goal and two points in three games.
The 30-year-old Fabbri carries a $775,000 cap hit on a one-year contract and is a pending UFA. He's recorded at least 30 points in a season four times, with the most recent coming in 2023-24 with the Red Wings.
The waiver claim comes as the Wild placed winger Marcus Foligno on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
With Fabbri joining the squad, Pitlick hits the waiver wire after being recalled from the AHL's Iowa Wild on Feb. 28. He appeared in Minnesota's 3-1 loss to the Blues Monday night, logging 7:04 of ice time.
Pitlick, 34, has two goals in 32 NHL games while averaging 7:46 of ice time. He also has eight goals and 11 points in 12 AHL games.
Gustafsson, 33, has played two games for the Red Wings this season, averaging 18:45 of ice time. He has a minus-2 rating and two penalty minutes but no points in those contests. He also has two goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 22 AHL games.
Olofsson, 31, signed a two-way contract for the rest of the season with the Kraken on Monday. He has two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 29 games with Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, this season.
The last time Olofsson played in the NHL was on March 26, 2024, with the Kraken. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman has been part of Seattle's system since 2022-23.
Oilers GM Stan Bowman told reporters Monday they sent Mangiapane through waivers for salary cap reasons. The 29-year-old left winger has seven goals and 14 points in 52 games with Edmonton while carrying a $3.6-million cap hit. He has one more year left on his contract.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.