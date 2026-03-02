Logo
Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Of Waivers, Place Tyler Pitlick On Waivers

A surprising waiver claim sparks debate. Fabbri's departure opens the door for Pitlick, igniting fan speculation and team strategy shifts.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild made a few moves on Monday after its 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

With injured forward Marcus Foligno out, the Wild recalled Tyler Pitlick from Iowa. He played against the Blues and is now on waivers.

The Wild also claimed forward Robby Fabbri off waivers from the Blues.

In the Wild's game against Utah, Foligno went to the bench after a shift and was hunched over in pain on the bench. He ended up playing after that but he looked like he was in a lot of pain on the bench.

"I mean, we will figure that out. It is tough to replace and guys like him are hard to find. I guess I don't have a great answer for you right now," Guerin said. "It's just kind of new, and we'll figure it out in the next couple days and see how he's really doing."

Claiming Fabbri sends a single.

He has scored 15 or more goals four times in his career and is a good bottom six forward. He is two years removed from an 18-goals season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.

Fabbri, 30, has recorded 107 goals, 113 assists, 220 points and 558 hits in 457 career NHL games. He is no Foligno but it gives the Wild some time to decide what they need to do.

