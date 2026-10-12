NHLers That Will Likely Miss The Hockey News' Top-80 List Next Season

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 4:00 PM
The Hockey News put together a ranking of the top 80 NHL players entering the 2026-27 season. Which five players could be on the outside next year?
As part of The Hockey News' 80th anniversary, we've put together a top-80 list of the best players entering the start of the 2026-27 season.
Now that our picks for the best 80 players are out there, we're going to make some educated projections as to which five players will regress and not be on this list next season.
In alphabetical order, here are five NHLers who likely won't be in the top-80 at this time next October.
Alexander Ovechkin, RW, Washington Capitals
2026-27 Rank: 79
Ovechkin is the most accomplished scorer in NHL history, but that didn't stop the 41-year-old from nearly falling completely out of this year's top-80 group. In the Capitals' first five games of the 2026-27 campaign, Ovechkin was averaging just 14:16 of ice time – over six minutes less than the 20:26 he's averaged in his career.
There's a reason why Ovechkin announced this would be his final season: he's been through the wringer, and the toll it's taken on him physically has limited his effectiveness. Father Time remains undefeated, and even icons like Ovechkin have to come to terms with their mortality.
Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers
2026-27 Rank: 75
Hyman already had plenty of miles on his competitive odometer before the 2026-27 season began, but the 34-year-old lasted only one game this year before he suffered another injury.
It won't keep Hyman out of the Oilers' lineup long-term, but his robust physical game has a high price tag. As he officially heads toward his mid-thirties, Hyman's availability could be a big concern for his overall value to the franchise.
Hyman is signed through the 2027-28 season, but he missed 24 games last year, and he's going to be out for double-digits in games this year. That's not encouraging to Oilers fans, but that’s the reality physical NHLers eventually have to deal with.
Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
2026-27 Rank: 64
There's no bigger Predators icon than Josi, who has been starring on Nashville's blueline 15 years ago. While Josi began the 2026-27 season averaging 25:21 of ice time, on a deeper, better Preds squad, his minutes may have been reduced by head coach Andrew Brunette.
While we’re not suggesting Josi would fall out of, say, the top-100 NHL players, he is in the early stages of deteriorating as a high-impact defenseman.
Nashville is headed toward a new generation for the organization, and Josi can still play a meaningful role for the franchise. But as the league’s up-and-coming blueliners stake out their own claim in the top 80, Josi is going to be budged out of this list.
Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
2026-27 Rank: 66
Karlsson will turn 37 next May, and while he produced 66 points in 75 games with the Penguins last season, it's hard to imagine he'll maintain a scoring pace that high even after a hot start to the year.
Although Karlsson hasn't won a Stanley Cup, his offensive prowess has given him a Hockey Hall-of-Fame-caliber career. But being a future Hall-of-Famer doesn't ensure any NHL star of defying their descent into their forties. He's only got so many years left of elite production.
Steven Stamkos, RW, Nashville Predators
2026-27 Rank: 78
Much like Josi, Stamkos is entering the final few seasons of his career as he's set to turn 37 in February. He had an offensive resurgence in his second full season with the Predators, scoring 42 last season, but how long will that production last?
He's had a strong start to the current season with three goals and seven points his first five games, but he increased his goals by 15 last season, and it's more likely he'll sag back to the 27-goal range like he generated in 2024-25.
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