NHL's All-Rookie Team Features Islanders' Schaefer, Two Canadiens And More

There was a wide margin in votes between the players who made the NHL's all-rookie team and those who just missed the cut.
The NHL released the all-rookie team for the 2025-26 season on Friday.
The forwards are Montreal Canadiens right winger Ivan Demidov, Anaheim Ducks right winger Beckett Sennecke and St. Louis Blues right winger Jimmy Snuggerud.
On defense are the New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer and Carolina Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin.
In net is Canadiens starter Jakub Dobes.
While 17 rookies appeared on ballots for the six slots, those who were named to the team received a clear majority of votes.
Washington Capitals right winger Ryan Leonard finished fourth in the voting for forwards by a whopping 117 votes, while Vancouver Canucks blueliner Zeev Buium finished third in D-men voting by 175 votes. Even Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt finished 107 votes behind Dobes.
Unlike with other award voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, where points are applied based on where a player is ranked on a ballot, the all-rookie team voting is one point per ballot. With 195 voters, those margins are very wide.
Schaefer is the top rookie of the bunch after becoming the first unanimous Calder Trophy winner since Teemu Selanne in 1992-93. He had 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points in 82 games, setting records for most goals and points by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history.
Nikishin ranked second in scoring by rookie defensemen, with 33 points in 81 games. His 11 goals are the most by a rookie D-man in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. He also ranked first among rookie blueliners in hits, with 123.
Demidov was the only unanimous choice for the all-rookie squad, with 195 votes. He led NHL rookies with 62 points in 82 games, becoming the seventh rookie in Canadiens history to reach 60 points in a season.
Sennecke tied with Schaefer for the rookie goal-scoring lead, with 23, and he finished second in rookie scoring with 60 points in 82 games.
Snuggerud had 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in 70 games. Following the Olympic break, Snuggerud's 11 goals, 16 assists and 27 points led league rookies.
Dobes led rookie goalies with 29 wins and ranked third in goals-against average (2.78) and fifth in save percentage (.901) among rookies with at least 10 appearances.
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