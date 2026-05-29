Nikolaj Ehlers' Choice To Leave Jets For Canes Pays Off: 'I Didn't Want To Be On The Other Side Anymore'

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Kirkell: Sorry, Toronto, Mitch Marner Doesn’t Think About You At All

On Sunday night, Mitch Marner delivered a standout performance in a game where his Vegas Golden Knights overcame an early three-goal deficit to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final. Vegas needed their stars to shine, and Marner shone particularly bright, recording the primary assist on both of the Golden Knights’ first two goals to kickstart the comeback.