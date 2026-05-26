Kirkell: Sorry, Toronto, Mitch Marner Doesn’t Think About You At All

“Maybe, in a way. We have an older group as well, that just stays patient and stays calm. We don’t turn on each other, we don’t get mad at each other. We know everyone’s trying to do their best out there every single shift. That was the talk throughout [the first] intermission, just keep doing what we’re doing. We’re doing the right things, we’re getting scoring chances and looks. If we keep doing that, we’ll get rewarded eventually. We did that going into the second, and throughout the second, and we got rewarded for it.”