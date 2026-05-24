Nikolaj Ehlers' Game 2 Offensive Outburst Is Why The Hurricanes Signed Him

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'We Can Start The Series Over Now': Nikolaj Ehlers, Jalen Chatfield, Jaccob Slavin, Frederik Andersen, Eric Robinson, Mark Jankowski On Game 2 OT Win

Nikolaj Ehlers’ overtime heroics powered Carolina to a gritty Game 2 victory. Go inside the locker room as the Hurricanes break down their relentless pursuit and series-tying win.