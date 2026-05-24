'We Can Start The Series Over Now': Nikolaj Ehlers, Jalen Chatfield, Jaccob Slavin, Frederik Andersen, Eric Robinson, Mark Jankowski On Game 2 OT Win

On how he feels: Well, I mean, I felt great obviously. Coming to a new place — it was the first time in my career — and it's been great so far. It's been special. The city's been great, the guys, the organization. To be able to do this at home, in front of our crowd was special. I felt everything out there. That's one I'm not going to forget.



On his first goal: It was a 2-on-2 and I was trying to cut across and see if I could drop it to Jordo. I kind of missed a step and Caufield, he came over pretty good. So at that point, I couldn't drop it and so I just tried to get it toward Jordo, toward the net pretty quick. Glad it went in.



On the overtime goal and what kind of emotions come to him in that moment: Everything. I can barely talk right now. I was yelling pretty loudly after that OT winner. I mean, Chatty got it and I saw Janks and Robbie coming toward the bench side, so I thought, 'I'm gonna pick up some speed and go to the other side and see if I can create some space and some room to get it.' It was a great pass from Janks and then I just tried to get some speed and get the puck off of my stick as quick as possible and try to surprise the goalie. Seeing that go in, seeing how the fans reacted, was pretty cool.



On not letting frustration build in: We played a really good game, much better than Game 1. We had some big chances. I think the goals they got were maybe a little self inflicted, but that team is here for a reason as well. They're great players and they're going to finish on the chances that they get, no matter how they get them. Sticking with it, we knew we were playing great, it was just a matter of getting that puck into the back of the net and playing the same way we did for 60 minutes. Proud of the group.



On how he's evolved to be more of a direct player: I think the biggest thing from back then was, first of all, consistency in my game. That was something I talked to [former coach Paul Maurice] about. Not staying on the outside every single time, but trying to get inside and get to some bigger soring chances. But the biggest thing was the shooting mentality. When I have that, then my legs feel a lot better. I talked to Svechy about this before Game 1 as well. The shooting mentality. It's worked out pretty good so far and it's something I want to keep doing.



On if big moments like tonight are why he signed here: I mean, of course, when you sign with a new team, every single year you want to win the Stanley Cup, and you want to have a chance at that. When I signed here, I knew what a great team they had. I've been playing against this team for the last 10 years, and that was something that excited me. We’re in the Eastern Conference Finals right now. The scoring depth that we have is something that we've had all year. And especially in the playoffs, it's huge. Robbie gets that first one. In the second round, it was Stanky's line. We’ve all got to get it going, and it's going to be different players at different times, different games. We’ve just all got to keep working and playing the right way. That's the only way we'll continue playing.



On going head-to-head with the Suzuki line and the decision to do that: I'll leave that one to the coaches. Every single time you go out there, you want to play the same way no matter what team, what line you're playing against. And the way that we play as a team, you want to play the right way. Obviously you’ve got to know who you're out there against. That Suzuki line is unbelievable. So for us, it was about keeping it simple, making sure we got everyone back, making sure we got pucks deep play it, playing in there end and making it hard for them. If it was another line we were playing against, we would have done the exact same. So I don't think that changes for us. And tonight, especially, we did a pretty good job of that.