Nine NHL Players Making Promising Final Impressions Before The Olympic Roster Deadline

While construction continues on Milan's primary rink for Olympic hockey, countries are finishing building their 25-man rosters for the 2026 Winter Games.

Only six players have been confirmed for each country so far, and players are making their final pitches to be among the first NHLers sent to the Olympics since 2014.

The roster deadline is Dec. 31. Here are nine NHL players who could be playing their way onto their Olympic rosters by then.

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings (Sweden)

Simon Edvinsson's play has been elevated with Moritz Seider. Together, they have been one of the most suffocating defensive pairings in the league this season.

The young Swede is averaging the second-most ice time on the Red Wings (only behind Seider) with 21:51 minutes as his role on the team continues to grow.

Edvinsson could be paired with fellow defensive defenseman Jonas Brodin to create a shutdown pair for Sweden's blueline.

Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals (Canada)

Logan Thompson has been playing like he should be the front-runner in net for Canada despite a slight drop-off in December, with little competition from last season's 4 Nations Face-Off starter, Jordan Binnington.

Thompson has 14 wins, a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average in 24 games this season with the Capitals.

Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars (USA)

Jason Robertson has cooled off a little since scoring 11 goals in seven games in November, but he's keeping his name in the conversation to be a depth forward for Team USA.

Robertson is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals with 20 and has 40 points in 35 games this season for the Stars.

Alex DeBrincat, LW, Detroit Red Wings (USA)

Alex DeBrincat is another player putting his name in the conversation about who will make the extremely competitive USA forward group.

DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 20 goals and 39 points in 35 games and has been one of the main contributors to the team reaching first place in the Atlantic Division.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders (Canada)

The 2025 No. 1 pick continues to impress in his rookie season with nine goals and 23 points in 34 games played.

Schaefer is already one of the Islanders' most important players and leads the team in ice time, averaging a whopping 24:59 in December.

The talented rookie could take the spot of an injured Alex Pietrangelo or a struggling Colton Parayko.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild (Sweden)

While Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark continue to struggle this season, Jesper Wallstedt has continued his strong play after his rookie-of-the-month performance in November.

Wallstedt has been a superb backup to his Swedish Wild teammate, Filip Gustavsson, with 10 wins and a league-leading four shutouts, .936 save percentage and 1.96 GAA in 13 games this season.

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals (Canada)

Even with a deep forward group this year, Tom Wilson could be playing his way to a spot on Team Canada.

The veteran forward is leading the Capitals with 17 goals and 33 points in 34 games and, like Thompson, is a big reason why the team is near the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Wilson could also give Canada a physical presence that the team desperately needs to rival Team USA's Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks (Canada)

Before sustaining a shoulder injury last week that will keep him out until at least January, Connor Bedard was playing like one of the NHL's best stars.

The third-year center's been one of the top scorers in the NHL with 25 assists and 44 points in only 31 games with the Blackhawks.

If he's back in time, Bedard could have the potential to play with the very best Canadian NHLers and fit right in.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks (Canada)

If any player is playing their way onto their country's Olympic roster, it's Macklin Celebrini for Team Canada.

The 2024 No. 1 pick has continued his insane tear this season with 12 assists and 16 points in nine games so far in December. He is third in the league in scoring with 53 points in only 35 games and is the main reason why the Sharks are in the playoff picture this year.

Celebrini shouldn't just make this team, but he should be a massive part of it and could join fellow youngster Connor Bedard in Canada's top nine.

