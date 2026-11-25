Notable NHLers Who Never Played In The World Junior Hockey Championship
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 7:39 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 7:39 PM
The world juniors offers a great chance for the next generation of hockey stars to make their mark on the international stage. However, this tournament doesn't dictate what a player's whole career will look like. Who are the most noteworthy omissions from world junior rosters?
The world juniors provides prospects with an excellent opportunity to announce themselves to the hockey world every year.
Draft-eligible players can cement themselves as top prospects, and drafted prospects can compete against the world's best while representing their country at a major event.
But throughout time, we've seen that the world juniors don't dictate what a player's career will look like. Some players have looked like superstars at the tournament and went on to have lacklustre NHL careers. Some struggled, but went on to have outstanding NHL careers.
In some cases, a future NHL superstar didn't even make their country's team during their years of eligibility.
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Today, we look at five former NHL greats who failed to make their world junior team.
Duncan Keith, D, Canada
Duncan Keith's NHL career saw him win three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, two Norris Trophies, and two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. His accomplishments, plus his 106 goals and 646 points in 1,256 games, earned him a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
But surprisingly, Keith never represented Team Canada at the world juniors. Keith was added to the development camp roster in 2003 due to an injury to another defenseman, but never played at the tournament.
Keith's omission comes after being a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002. His absence from the team can largely be attributed to Keith's decision to play in the NCAA, and at the time, Canada was reluctant to bring players who did not play in the CHL.
The Canadian junior team lost to Russia 3-2 in the gold medal game that year with a defensive core that included Brendan Bell, Steve Eminger, Alexandre Rouleau, Nathan Paetsch, Carlo Colaiacovo, Ian White and Jeff Woywitka.
Patrick Roy, G, Canada
Arguably the greatest goaltender of all time never playing in the biggest junior tournament in hockey is as surprising a fact as you'll find. But when you look at why, it’s not entirely shocking.
The Montreal Canadiens drafted Roy in the third round in 1984, and his QMJHL stats weren't otherworldly. In his draft season, Roy posted an .873 save percentage in 61 games, and in his D+1 season, Roy posted an .872 save percentage.
Even after his eligibility ended, Roy didn't really break out into his dominant self in the NHL until his third or fourth season.
Despite his absence at the 1985 tournament, Canada won gold with goaltenders Craig Billington and Norm Foster. Roy went on to win four Stanley Cups, three Vezina Trophies, five Jennings Trophies, and three Conn Smythe Trophies en route to earning a spot in the
Hockey Hall of Fame.
thehockeynews.comWorld Juniors 2027: Hemming's Availability Key To Finland's Projected RosterAs part of an ongoing series, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari is continuing his roster projection for the upcoming world juniors. This instalment focuses on Finland's outlook, which may hinge on the availability of first-round pick Oscar Hemming.
Kyle Connor, LW, USA
The most recent major omission from a world juniors roster is Kyle Connor. The 17th pick to the Winnipeg Jets in 2015 followed up his draft with a historic NCAA season, scoring 35 goals and 71 points in 38 games. Connor somehow failed to crack Team USA for the 2016 tournament despite finishing as a Hobey Baker finalist.
The American roster featured several future NHL stars like Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Brock Boeser, Alex DeBrincat, Christian Dvorak, and Ryan Donato.
Connor has gone on to have an exceptional NHL career. He's scored over 40 goals twice and has eclipsed 30 goals in every NHL season except the shortened COVID season. The 29-year-old is also an Olympic gold medalist and will surely retire with at least 500 goals and 1,000 points.
Pavel Datsyuk, C, Russia
Pavel Datsyuk is arguably the greatest two-way center hockey has ever seen, but the Russian great was a late bloomer and a surprise. Drafted in the sixth round of the 1998 draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Datsyuk didn't play an NHL game until the 2001-02 season.
Before that, he was a solid player in the Russian league, so it wasn't completely shocking that he was omitted from the world junior team.
Despite never playing in the world juniors, Datsyuk went on to have a Hall of Fame career highlighted by two Stanley Cup triumphs, three Selke Trophies, four Lady Byng Trophies, an Olympic Gold medal and became a member of the Triple Gold Club.
Martin Brodeur, G, Canada
Another all-time great goaltender who never had the opportunity to represent Canada at the world juniors was Martin Brodeur. The NHL's all-time leader in games played and wins by a goalie was a surprise omission from Team Canada despite being a first-round pick in 1990.
Brodeur's regular-season stats in the QMJHL during his eligible years for world junior participation weren't eye-catching, but he quickly proved in the NHL that he was a consistent puck-stopper.
Brodeur's NHL career saw him win three Stanley Cups, four Vezina Trophies, five Jennings Trophies, a Calder Trophy, two Olympic gold medals, and earn a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
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