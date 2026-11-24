Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 5:25 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 5:25 PM
As part of an ongoing series, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari is projecting the rosters of the major competitors for the upcoming world juniors. This instalment focuses on Sweden's outlook as they pursue back-to-back gold medals.
Last year's world junior championship saw Sweden capture just its third gold medal in the history of the tournament.
This time around, Sweden's U-20 squad should feature some really impressive depth across all four lines and a solid mix of talent on the blueline. After Canada went back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, and the Americans did so in 2024 and 2025, Sweden is looking to keep the pattern going with back-to-back gold medals of their own.
The Swedes are poised to be one of the most exciting teams in this tournament, once again. Let's break down who we could end up seeing at this year's event.
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Forwards
|LW
|C
|RW
|Eddie Genborg
|Viggo Bjorck
|Elton Hermansson
|Jakob Ihs Wozniak
|Theo Stockselius
|Filip Ekberg
|Milan Sundstrom
|Eric Nilson
|Gustav Hillstrom
|Casper Juustovaara
|Milton Gastrin
|Loke Krantz
|Alexander Command
|Marcus Nordmark
I'm leaning towards them having the dynamic center. He would immediately step into the No. 1 role for Sweden and likely be one of the top players at this tournament in general. Bjorck is not only highly skilled and offensively dangerous, but he's an excellent two-way forward. If he is on the Swedish roster, the Swedes move to the pole position among the favorites at the WJC.
Eddie Genbord is going to be one of the Swedes' difference-makers. The Detroit Red Wings prospect has 15 points across 18 SHL games, so stepping back down to the junior level could see him toy with opponents. The physical forward has a chance to really put himself out there as a top prospect at this event.
Eric Nilson has been a leader for this age group for a few years now. While he isn't always the top scorer or the most skilled player on Sweden's team, he always manages to put together a good tournament and plays a key role in their success. He's the kind of player who does all the right things.
Milan Sundstrom is a player that has been in the 2027 NHL draft spotlight, bringing excellent size and some really good offensive instincts. He's not necessarily the most dynamic player, but he's a tactician. Sundstrom could look to assert himself as one of the top forwards in the 2027 NHL draft class with a good performance as a middle-six scorer for the Swedes.
thehockeynews.com2027 Prospect Milan Sundström Is Chasing Hockey History While Forging His Own LegacyMilan Sundström is proving why he is one of Sweden's top prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft. While his father carved out an accomplished hockey career, the 17-year-old is showing he has the talent to create a legacy all on his own.
The depth on this Swedish team is impressive, right down to the fourth line.
Casper Juustovaara Karlsson is a returnee from last year who thrived playing a depth role, playing with a ton of energy and physicality despite being just 5-foot-9. Milton Gastrin is a perfect fourth line center for this team, bringing physicality and speed to the bottom six. Loke Krantz brings some size and physical play as well.
With the amount of depth that they have, the competition for the extra forward spots is going to be contentious. Marcus Nordmark and Alexander Command are slotted into the extra spots with Nordmark bringing skill if they need some offensive pop and Command having the two-way game and all around impact that could slot into the bottom six.
That leaves players like Viktor Klingsell, Wiggo Sorensson and Bosse Meijer on the outside looking in when they would have made most teams at this tournament.
Final cuts: Bosse Meijer, Viktor Klingsell, Wiggo Sorensson
Defensemen
|D
|D
|Sascha Boumedienne
|William Hakansson
|Malte Gustafsson
|Linus Funck
|Oliwer Sjostrom
|Theodor Hallquisth
|Liam Pettersson
|Mans Gudmundsson
The Swedish blueline has quite a few really good players to build their group around.
Sascha Boumedienne, William Hakansson and Malte Gustafsson provide a trio of experienced and mature defenders who can be impactful players at the world juniors. Boumedienne is the puck mover of the group while Hakansson is the truest stay-at-home guy. Gustafsson brings a bit of everything and could be a key anchor on the second pair.
Oliwer Sjostrom is an excellent skater who can play at both ends of the ice. There should be a regular role for him in the lineup as he brings some really solid two-way play. Linus Funck provides some size and defensive ability, killing play at the blueline and looking to quickly move the puck to his forwards.
Mans Gudmundsson is a really interesting addition to this roster. The 6-foot-3 defender is a solid skater who is having some good defensive success at the SHL level this season. He's shown some puck-moving ability in the past as well, and at a tournament like this, he could wind up being quite the capable depth defender.
Final cuts: Vilgot Liden, Felix Farhammar
Goalies
|G
|Love Harenstam
|Mans Goos
|Isak Sorqvist
In net, Love Harenstam has been a fixture for Sweden internationally. He was the starting goalie for the Swedes last year, posting a .911 save percentage while leading them to the gold medal.
Harenstam isn't the biggest goalie but with the way that he's able to move at 6-foot-2 he is quite capable of standing tall in net. He will get the nod as the starter heading into the tournament, almost without a doubt.
thehockeynews.comIt Was Whirlwind Experience For St. Louis Blues Goalie Prospect Love Harenstam, Well Worth It In End2025 sixth-round pick was gold medal-winning goalie for Sweden at World Junior Championship after up, down season with Sodertalje; put up terrific individual numbers, will remain in Sweden to develop for 2026-27
Mans Goos was the third goalie at last year's tournament and he'll likely serve as the backup this year.
Goos is a massive goalie at 6-foot-5, and he feels bigger at times. He can be an imposing netminder when attackers are coming downhill at the net as Goos uses his length to it's full extent. There should be a couple of games that we get to see him.
The third-string spot will have a number of contenders. Isak Sorqvist gets the nod here over Kevin Tornblom. It wouldn't be a surprise if they opted to bring the younger goalie in Tornblom to give him some experience, but having Sorqvist gives them another veteran with pro experience on the roster.
Final Roster
|LW
|C
|RW
|Eddie Genborg
|Viggo Bjorck
|Elton Hermansson
|Jakob Ihs Wozniak
|Theo Stockselius
|Filip Ekberg
|Milan Sundstrom
|Eric Nilson
|Gustav Hillstrom
|Casper Juustovaara
|Milton Gastrin
|Loke Krantz
|Alexander Command
|Marcus Nordmark
|D
|D
|G
|Sascha Boumedienne
|William Hakansson
|Love Harenstam
|Malte Gustafsson
|Linus Funck
|Mans Goos
|Oliwer Sjostrom
|Theodor Hallquisth
|Isak Sorqvist
|Liam Pettersson
|Mans Gudmundsson
|Kevin Törnblom
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