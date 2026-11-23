Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 8:10 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 8:10 PM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 8:22 PM
As part of an ongoing series, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari is continuing his roster projection for the upcoming world juniors. This instalment focuses on Finland's outlook, which may hinge on the availability of first-round pick Oscar Hemming.
The 2027 World Junior Championships are just over a month away and here at The Hockey News, we're putting out predictions for the top rosters at the tournament.
You can check out Czechia's here with Canada, USA, and Sweden coming later this week. Today we are looking at Finland and the roster that they hope can help get them back into the medals after losing in the bronze medal game last year.
Finland has become known for being a team that is more than the sum of their parts. They play north-south, structured hockey and they rarely deviate from that plan. They get in on the forecheck, work the puck down low, and cycle their way to offense. It's not always the prettiest hockey, but it's been highly effective.
This year's world junior squad is going to be very interesting. They lack elite-level talent at any position but that is usually when they thrive. They have some really solid pieces all over their lineup and they will assemble lines that work in cohesion.
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The Finns are ready for another run at a medal, and they'll once again do so without having the best team on paper.
Forwards
|LW
|C
|RW
|Oscar Hemming
|Oliver Suvanto
|Max Westergard
|Matias Vanhanen
|Jesse Parssinen
|Luca Sanatala
|Vilho Vanhatalo
|Atte Joki
|Paavo Fugleberg
|Jere Somervuori
|Anttoni Uronen
|Jeremi Virtanen
|Lauri Kouhia
|Eetu Orpana
The Finns have one of the biggest wildcards of any team heading into the tournament with Oscar Hemming.
After contract disputes in Finland put a damper on his draft season and had him taken out of the running for international play, whether or not he will be allowed back into the fold this year is going to be the talk of the Finnish roster.
He would be among their most dangerous and impactful offensive players but if they opt not to take him for the perceived off-ice issues, it could hurt their roster.
The Finns have some really steady players throughout their roster. Oliver Suvanto might be the perfect example of that, bringing a sound two-way game and some physicality. He isn’t the quickest on his feet, but when he gets moving he can be a freight train. He should be a prominent center on this team, helping set the tone for the forward group.
Two of the youngest members of this forward group could wind up being catalysts for the team offensively. 2027 NHL draft prospect Luca Santala is tearing it up in Kitchener at nearly a point-per-game pace after a bit of a slow start. His smarts and shot are the strengths of his game but his two-way game has taken a step in the OHL.
thehockeynews.comWorld Juniors 2027: Novotny, Mrtka Lead Czechia's Projected RosterAfter coming up just short at the last year's world juniors, Czechia has the opportunity to bring back an experienced squad and compete for gold once again. Tony Ferrari projects Czechia's roster for the upcoming tournament.
Paavo Fulgleberg is a 2028 draft-eligible player who has shined on the international stage this year, both at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and some U-20 tournaments. His puck handling and skill could be among the best for Finland at the WJC but as with any player in their D-1 season, it's hard to make the roster. On talent alone, and if Finland hopes to reach their full potential, adding a potential difference maker like Fugleberg could go a long way.
Players like Atte Joki, Matias Vanhanen, and Vilho Vanhatalo may not be household names but they are the exact kind of under-the-radar prospects that Finland leans on internationally with excellent results. They are all structured, composed, and functionally physical.
There are quite a few players that could easily find their way onto this Finnish U-20 roster that aren't here. Miska Liljeberg could bring some additional youth and energy. Aapo Katavisto has suited up for Finland at various levels and looked quite good. Luka Arkko is a diligent forechecker who could slot into a bottom six line with ease. Viljo Kahkonen has found success with the U20 squad at times in the lead-up to this tournament.
Ultimately, each missed the cut just barely in this exercise.
Final cuts: Miska Liljeberg, Aapo Katavisto
Defense
|D
|D
|Lasse Boelius
|Juho Piiparainen
|Vertti Svensk
|Samu Alalauri
|Julius Saari
|Lenni Kokkonen
|Veeti Ruotsalainen
|Reko Aln
The Finns have a very interesting group on the back end but once again, lack the star power that other teams might have. Lasse Boelius and Juho Piiparainen have the potential to be a formidable top pair, with Boelius playing the puck mover role while Piiparainen takes care on things on the back end.
Vertti Svensk is the one of their most intriguing defensive players. His shiftiness and skill are entertaining to watch and at the junior level, and Svensk has shown the ability to be an offensive difference-maker. He has put some additional focus on the defensive end this year and could end up being a very solid two-way blueliner at this tournament.
thehockeynews.com2027 NHL Draft: Initial Reactions To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List With NHL Central Scouting releasing its preliminary list of players to watch from the 2027 draft class, Tony Ferrari breaks down some of the noteworthy names and where they currently stand among this crop of talent.
Lenni Kokkonen brings some draft-eligible talent to the blueline. He's shown some very solid defensive habits and excellent instincts with the puck on his stick. He's far from a lock to be on this squad, but he could bring some upside to this group.
Much like the forwards, the defenders who are in contention for the final roster sports could easily end up on this roster. Reko Alanko could also be an asset because of his size and familiarity on North American ice. Ultimately, I have Max Laatinainen and Ilari Kapenen just missing out on the final roster.
Final cuts: Ilari Kapanen, Max Laatinainen
Goalies
|G
|Patrik Kerkola
|Juuso Ainasto
|Jester Rossi
In goal, it feels like there is a two-horse race for the starting gig between Patrik Kerkola and Juuso Ainasto. Kerkola is the veteran returnee from last year's team, although he didn't see game action. Kerkola is mobile and quick in his crease, playing a game built on his athleticism.
Ainasto is a bit more technically sound but he has some impressive athletic play in his own right. He's got excellent size and his scanning is a big strength. Kerkola likely gets the first start, but don't be surprised to see a battle.
The battle for the third spot is wide open, but Jester Rossi ends up with the nod in this exercise. Its a tight race with Vili Varonen as a potential dar khorse who could end up being a nice fallback option if the top two falter. Others such as Jooa Sammalniemi and Pyry Lammi could find their way onto the roster as well.
Final cuts: Vili Varonen, Joona Sammalniemi
Full Roster
|LW
|C
|RW
|Oscar Hemming
|Oliver Suvanto
|Max Westergard
|Matias Vanhanen
|Jesse Parssinen
|Luca Sanatala
|Vilho Vanhatalo
|Atte Joki
|Paavo Fugleberg
|Jere Somervuori
|Anttoni Uronen
|Jeremi Virtanen
|Lauri Kouhia
|Eetu Orpana
|D
|D
|G
|Lasse Boelius
|Juho Piiparainen
|Patrik Kerkola
|Vertti Svensk
|Samu Alalauri
|Juuso Ainasto
|Julius Saari
|Lenni Kokkonen
|Jester Rossi
|Veeti Ruotsalainen
|Reko Alanko
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