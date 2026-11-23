Paavo Fulgleberg is a 2028 draft-eligible player who has shined on the international stage this year, both at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and some U-20 tournaments. His puck handling and skill could be among the best for Finland at the WJC but as with any player in their D-1 season, it's hard to make the roster. On talent alone, and if Finland hopes to reach their full potential, adding a potential difference maker like Fugleberg could go a long way.