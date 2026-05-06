OHL Fines Barrie Colts $15,000 For Post-Game Press Conference

The Barrie Colts face disciplinary action after responding "No one cares, work harder," to every question in Monday's press conference.
The OHL fined the Barrie Colts $15,000 after a post-game press conference drew attention for their answers.
The league said the fine is a result of Colts coach Dylan Smoskowitz's post-game remarks after their Game 7 Eastern Conference championship series win over the Brantford Bulldogs.
Smoskowitz and Colts co-captain Kashawn Aitcheson responded to every question with "No one cares, work harder," the team's motto.
The Hockey News' Ken Campbell reported Tuesday the Colts wanted to have more players take part in the press conference to give more credit to those who helped them beat the Bulldogs. The league denied that request due to a lack of space in the room, and there was an argument.
"The post-game comments in question were determined to be highly unprofessional and represented a disservice to the dedicated media members who provide coverage of the Ontario Hockey League," the league said in a statement. "The league will have no additional comment on the matter.
Smoskowitz, who's in his first year as Barrie's head coach and fourth on their coaching staff, appeared on TSN's Overdrive show Tuesday and said it was his lead.
"It was a decision that I regret immediately," he said. "Took away from a really really good game and a really really good hockey series."
The Colts, which finished second to the Bulldogs in the Eastern Conference standings, were down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference final. Barrie stayed alive with back-to-back overtime-winners in Games 5 and 6 to force a rubber match. The Colts took over in Game 7, beating the Bulldogs 5-0.
Barrie faces the Kitchener Rangers in the final for a spot in the CHL's Memorial Cup.
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