Oilers' Connor McDavid Wins Fifth Ted Lindsay Award, Equalling Wayne Gretzky's NHL Record

Connor McDavid wins his fifth Ted Lindsay Award, matching Wayne Gretzky's record for the most in NHL history.
The NHL revealed that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award, and for what is now the fifth time in his 11-year career.
With this announcement of McDavid winning the Ted Lindsay Award on Sunday, he is now just the second player to win five of such honors. The only other player to achieve that was Wayne Gretzky, who won his fifth Ted Lindsay in 1987.
The Ted Lindsay Award is voted on by McDavid's peers, which exemplifies players around the league believing McDavid has been the best player in the NHL this past season.
The 29-year-old won his sixth Art Ross Trophy this year as he led the league in scoring. McDavid registered 48 goals and 90 assists for 138 points in 82 games. It's the sixth-straight year in which he reached the 100-point mark, and the ninth time in his career.
McDavid was surprised with the award on a "casual golf day" by his family and hometown friends, and was truly shocked by the set up.
"I was texting my buddies mid-round, and they weren't texting me back," McDavid said. "I thought that was a little bit odd."
When he reached the ninth hole of his session, there was practically a golf cart convoy of his friends, family and others who captured the moment, heading toward McDavid and his wife Lauren.
McDavid's mother Kelly and father Brian carried the trophy and delivered it to him with smiles on everyone's faces.
"Such a special way to do it, with family here, friends, hometown buddies that I don't get to spend too much time with," the Oilers captain said. "Definitely means a lot."
McDavid is still a finalist for the Hart Trophy, so that may not be the last of the surprises. But nonetheless, McDavid's legacy continues to grow with another historic individual award.
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