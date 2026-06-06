Former Oilers GM Stan Bowman Should Consider Bringing Back

Following a first-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's clear that change is needed with the Edmonton Oilers. Here is a list of former Oilers that GM Stan Bowman should consider bringing back to Edmonton.
After taking a clear step backward in 2025-26, the Edmonton Oilers will be looking for a clever way to return to the contender levels they reached in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
One of the ways they’ll look to do so is by bringing experience, grit, and familiarity to their roster without overspending. One cost-effective strategy is bringing back former Oilers who already know the culture, the city, and what it takes to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Here are three ex-Oilers who deserve serious consideration this off-season.
1. Corey Perry, RW
The 41-year-old veteran Corey Perry is a pending UFA who likely won’t return to the Tampa Bay Lightning next season. He was part of the Lightning on a short stint that followed his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Kings this past summer. He remained an effective player to some degree, but neither team went on a lengthy playoff run.
Perry was a key part of Edmonton’s run to the 2024 Stanley Cup final and brought an edge, net-front presence, and leadership that the Oilers missed last season. He’s likely willing to sign for a lower bonus-structured rate, and Edmonton could use his locker room leadership and ability to produce on any line.
Perry still plays a heavy, competitive game and excels on the power play. On a one-year, low-cap hit deal, he would provide veteran toughness and mentorship to younger players. A reunion could make sense for both sides.
2. Warren Foegele, LW
Another former Oiler who went to the Kings, and moved again is Warren Foegele. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $3.5 million per season.
Though Foegele's numbers from this past season might not justify a return - scoring 17 points in 68 games - the 30-year-old remains a strong two-way forward who can play middle-six minutes, kill penalties, and chip in offensively. He had his best years in Edmonton.
The Oilers' bottom six lacked consistent energy and defensive reliability in 2025-26. Foegele knows the system, skates well, and thrives in a high-paced environment. He’s close to the current core, and entering the final year of his contract means he’d be coming in with a lot to prove.
3. Cam Talbot, G
The veteran netminder had a down season with the Detroit Red Wings, but could be available as a UFA this summer. Talbot has a strong history in Edmonton and remains a reliable NHL goaltender at age 38. He’s one of the few affordable, but somewhat reliable options on the market.
With Tristan Jarry a major question mark and Connor Ingram a possibility but no guarantee of re-signing, Talbot would provide proven veteran stability as a strong tandem partner. His familiarity with the organization and the Western Conference would allow for a quick transition. A one-year deal could be very affordable.
Honourable Mentions
Vincent Desharnais, D
A physical right-shot defenseman who could help on the third pair. The San Jose Sharks might not be considering an extension, and Desharnais loved his time as an Oiler.
Jesse Puljujarvi, RW
If he’s willing to accept a league-minimum deal, the fan favorite Puljujarvi could return as a depth right winger. He’s been inconsistent and hasn’t found his footing in the NHL, but on a two-way deal, it can’t hurt to give him one more shot.
Ultimately, whether trading for Foegele or signing Perry or Talbot, it would bring back players who understand what Edmonton expects and what the McDavid and Draisaitl window demands.
These moves wouldn’t be flashy, but they could quietly stabilize the roster and help push the Oilers back into true Stanley Cup contention in 2026-27.
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