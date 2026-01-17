Edmonton Oilers Superstar Leon Draisaitl Takes Leave Of Absence

Draisaitl's absence will be noticeable for the Oilers. He averages 22:05 of ice time per game this season, and has recorded 25 goals and 67 points in 48 appearances. He is one assist shy of reaching the 600 mark; only three members in Oilers history have reached that milestone.
Leon Draisaitl (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)
Beyond the games for the upcoming weekend, Edmonton has a jam-packed schedule leading up to the Olympic break on Feb. 5.
With two weeks remaining in the month of January, the Oilers have eight games to play. As mentioned, they'll be without Draisaitl, who is a former Hart Trophy, Rocket Richard Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Trophy winner.
Going into this stretch, the Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 23-17-8 record, accumulating 54 points in 48 outings. In their last 10 games, the team is 4-4-2.
