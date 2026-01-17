Logo
Edmonton Oilers Superstar Leon Draisaitl Takes Leave Of Absence cover image

Edmonton Oilers Superstar Leon Draisaitl Takes Leave Of Absence

Andre Leal
2h
Andre Leal
2h
Updated at Jan 17, 2026, 19:36
Partner

Edmonton Oilers superstar and center, Leon Draisaitl, is stepping away from the team to attend to a family illness back in Germany.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a family illness back in Germany, the team announced on Saturday.

In the statement, the Oilers detailed that Draisaitl is expected to return to the team later next week. On behalf of Draisaitl, the club has asked for privacy for him and his family at this time.

With that, the 30-year-old center will be unavailable for Edmonton in the near future, including Saturday's contests against the Vancouver Canucks, and likely against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Later in the approaching week, the Oilers will take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, and the Washington Capitals next Saturday.

Draisaitl's absence will be noticeable for the Oilers. He averages 22:05 of ice time per game this season, and has recorded 25 goals and 67 points in 48 appearances. He is one assist shy of reaching the 600 mark; only three members in Oilers history have reached that milestone.

Leon Draisaitl (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)Leon Draisaitl (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

Beyond the games for the upcoming weekend, Edmonton has a jam-packed schedule leading up to the Olympic break on Feb. 5.

With two weeks remaining in the month of January, the Oilers have eight games to play. As mentioned, they'll be without Draisaitl, who is a former Hart Trophy, Rocket Richard Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Trophy winner.

Going into this stretch, the Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 23-17-8 record, accumulating 54 points in 48 outings. In their last 10 games, the team is 4-4-2.

