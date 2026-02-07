Olympic Gold And A Stanley Cup Would Fast-Track Wild GM Bill Guerin To The Hall Of Fame

However, you’d better believe Guerin isn’t just going to be a notable seller at the deadline. The reality is that the Wild have approximately $8.8-million in salary cap space – a total that rises to $14.5 million if Guerin waits until the deadline to use it. That means he can not only get a king’s ransom for Wallstedt, but he can also acquire at least one veteran needle-mover to load up for a deep post-season run.