Q&A With Wild GM Bill Guerin: Rising Salary Cap Puts 'Even More Importance On Drafting'

We thought, in Minnesota, coming out of our big cap crunch, that we would have a field day on Day 1 of free agency, and that didn't happen because there were no free agents. Everybody signed their guys. It was definitely a much different landscape than what we were used to and what we were expecting. But we all know now. You have to plan, you have to draft and, if you make a trade, you have to do the best you can.