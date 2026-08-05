Opinion: A New Arena Won't Fix The Calgary Flames' Biggest Problems
The Calgary Flames' new arena is slated to open at the start of the 2027-28 season, but a change of scenery won't be enough to bring them to Stanley Cup contention.
The Calgary Flames have been operating with a focus on the long-term, particularly because their new arena is on target to open up in the 2027-28 season.
The Flames have been at Calgary’s Saddledome since 1983, and since July of 2024, there’s been construction on Scotia Place marking the beginning of a new era for the organization.
However, the clock is ticking.
There’s now just one year remaining before the new arena opens, and Calgary has to be feeling significant pressure to open up that building on a clear path to winning what would be the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship since 1989.
What’s a realistic expectation for the Flames when they get to their inaugural season in Scotia Place? The answer may not be to the liking of Calgary fans.
Calgary's Asset Management
GM Craig Conroy has put some solid pieces into place. He drafted young defenseman Carson Carels with Calgary’s first-round draft pick in June, while nabbing Cole Reschny, Zayne Parekh, and Matvei Gridin over the previous two drafts.
Although, trade-by-trade, Conroy has pushed Calgary’s veterans out the door.
Trading players like Chris Tanev, Nazem Kadri, Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom, brought back significant assets, but Calgary doesn't have the same abundance of first-round picks that other teams have stacked up for significantly less.
That process of trading veterans continued this summer when Conroy sent Blake Coleman and defenseman Olli Maata to the Minnesota Wild.
The return in that trade wasn’t spectacular either, bringing back Jake Middleton and three draft picks spread out over the next three seasons.
Although, Calgary was never going to get generational talent back in any trade.
Flames' Lack Of Star Power
That absence of generational talent has hindered the Flames' ability to become true Stanley Cup contenders. Those type of players don't come around often, and it doesn't help that the organization has had abysmal luck in the NHL’s draft lottery.
When you think of how much losing Calgary has done over the years, it’s astonishing to consider they have never drafted higher than fourth overall. That pick was used to take center Sam Bennett in the 2014 draft.
Bennett only lasted five-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Florida Panthers. That trade only got the Flames a second-round draft pick and the rights to current New York Islanders winger Emil Heineman, which is hardly an even swap.
While there is promising young talent in the system like Parekh and goaltender Dustin Wolf, there isn’t a true game-breaker that teams who have been at the bottom of the standings typically land in the draft.
While Scotia Place will be state-of-the-art when it opens, we probably can’t say the same for the Flames roster. At some point, Conroy must figure out how to acquire a dynamic forward who helps change the balance of power in the weak-but-improving Pacific Division.
Calgary fans will likely get a shiny new toy to marvel over at the draft next summer, but if the Flames haven’t taken important competitive steps by then, there may be more difficult conversations to be had.
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