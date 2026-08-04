5 Flames Players Under the Most Pressure in 2026-27

As one of the newest acquisitions, coming to Calgary via a trade with the New Jersey Devils, defenseman Simon Nemec is under no pressure, or is he? At 22, the former second overall pick just had a career-high of 11 goals and 26 points, but was not the man guy on the Devils' blueline. Now, he's going to be one of the Flames' top defenders for the next half-decade with a $36.2 million contract. As another young promising star in the making, the only pressure Nemec will be under is to ensure he begins his Calgary tenure on the right foot and not leave the fanbase to wonder why he was acquired in the first place.