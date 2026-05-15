Ottawa Senators Should Target Jordan Kyrou, Not Robert Thomas, From The Blues

Certainly, Ottawa must make a choice regarding veteran right winger and pending UFA Claude Giroux. The 38-year-old said he'd like to return to the Senators if he wants to play another season, but his average ice time decreased from 18:12 last season to 16:18 this year, and his 49 points in 82 games aren't really convincing enough for him to remain a top-six forward. If he becomes a third-line forward or does not return, Kyrou can take those minutes in the top six.